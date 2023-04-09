50% OFF LOCAL NEWS This week only!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 9

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bemidji P.E.O. Chapter seeks scholarship applications for 2023-2024 school year

Applications are available at www.peoatscholarship.weebly.com with an application deadline set for Monday, May 8.

PEO web art.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:48 PM

BEMIDJI — P.E.O. Chapter AT of Bemidji is accepting applications for 2023-2024 academic year scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $2,500.

Criteria for scholarship applicants include:

  • Female students who have completed at least one year of post-secondary education.
  • Older than average students preferred.
  • Planning to attend a post-secondary school for any career path.
  • Students must reside within a 30-mile radius of Bemidji.
  • Post-secondary institution must be located in the Bemidji area — Bemidji State University, Northwest Technical College or Oak Hills Christian College.

Applications are available at www.peoatscholarship.weebly.com with an application deadline set for Monday, May 8.

P.E.O is a philanthropic educational organization where women celebrate the advancement of women through programs and educational scholarships, its website states.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
040523.N.BP.SPRING - 1.jpg
Local
COLUMN: Oh the irony of trudging through feet of snow searching for signs of spring
April 08, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
Local
From the Archives: April 8 in the Pioneer
April 08, 2023 06:40 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Beltrami County Emergency Management.jpg
Local
Late-season snow and rapid warm-up could lead to spring flooding in Beltrami County
April 07, 2023 03:00 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
040823.OP.BP.COMM.LLTC.png
Opinion
COMMENTARY: Empowering tribal colleges: The urgent need for Minnesota House Bill 750
April 08, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Helen Zaikina-Montgomery, Leech Lake Tribal College
TrustWeek-1080x720-Steph.jpg
Opinion
Avoiding the desert: Why news subscriptions matter
April 07, 2023 11:29 AM
 · 
By  Stephanie Schroeder / Forum Communications
Bemidji High School web art.jpg
Prep
MSHSL approves 2023-25 competitive section realignment; Updated list of Bemidji's current sections
April 07, 2023 02:25 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
GigaZone Gaming and TechXpo.jpg
Local
Over 35 exhibitors confirmed for first-ever TechXpo event, 6th GigaZone Gaming Championship
April 07, 2023 01:58 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report