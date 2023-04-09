Bemidji P.E.O. Chapter seeks scholarship applications for 2023-2024 school year

BEMIDJI — P.E.O. Chapter AT of Bemidji is accepting applications for 2023-2024 academic year scholarships ranging from $1,000 to $2,500.

Criteria for scholarship applicants include:



Female students who have completed at least one year of post-secondary education.

Older than average students preferred.

Planning to attend a post-secondary school for any career path.

Students must reside within a 30-mile radius of Bemidji.

Post-secondary institution must be located in the Bemidji area — Bemidji State University, Northwest Technical College or Oak Hills Christian College.

Applications are available at www.peoatscholarship.weebly.com with an application deadline set for Monday, May 8.

P.E.O is a philanthropic educational organization where women celebrate the advancement of women through programs and educational scholarships, its website states.