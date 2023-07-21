Bemidji MusiCamp celebrates 75 years of making music

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji MusiCamp has celebrated a number of milestones throughout the past couple of years.

After offering virtual camps throughout the coronavirus pandemic, the camp marked its in-person return last summer and one year later, it’s celebrating its 75th anniversary.

“This year is a big milestone,” Camp Director Matthew Marsolek said. “It feels natural and humbling to be sitting in the shadow of an organization that’s existed for so long.”

While a lot has changed throughout the camp’s history, its mission has remained the same since it started as the Bemidji State Teachers College Band Clinic and Conference that took place Aug. 9-13, 1948.

According to the camp’s website, instrumental music director Maurice Callahan came to BSTC in January 1948 and finalized plans for a summer band clinic with guest conductor Frank Simon, who was one of the leading directors in the country at the time.

“On June 11, 1948, 1,917 pieces of publicity for the first camp were sent out. There was no advance registration and no fees were charged. Financial assistance was given by many Bemidji businesses and fraternal organizations,” the website states.

“So it was to be that through the combined efforts of Maurice Callahan, college administration and the civic leaders of the city of Bemidji, the first Bemidji State College Music Clinic was held.”

Looking back

Reflecting on their respective tenures at the helm since 2014, Marsolek and Associate Camp Director Ashley Sands have noticed growth not only in terms of student attendance but also in their ability to offer a meaningful camp experience for everyone involved.

“After 10 years of doing this, we’re really getting to a place where it feels like a highly oiled machine,” Marsolek said.

“Seeing the growth of the camp, seeing the camp go through different things and come out still going strong and still being able to impact all these kids has been really cool,” Sands said, “and I believe we will continue to grow and impact more kids.”

The week-long camp saw steady growth pre-pandemic with nearly 400 campers attending in 2019. Once the pandemic hit, a three-day virtual camp took the place of the usual MusiCamp experience in 2020.

After fruitless attempts at an in-person camp in 2021, nearly 150 campers returned to the BSU campus last year. Hopes to regrow student numbers seem to be materializing as over 180 campers are active in ensembles across band, choir, piano and orchestra this year.

Camper involvement in these groups culminated in a concert featuring small ensembles and jazz bands on Friday.

At 10 a.m. on Saturday, large ensembles including a concert band, full choir and full orchestra will perform. Frank Simon and Maurice Callahan will also be inducted into the camp’s Hall of Fame for their role in the camp’s start-up.

Treating Bemidji MusiCamp as a kick-off of its 75th anniversary, commemorating the occasion throughout the next year will include a digital time capsule where alumni can send over memories of their time at camp, which can be found on the camp’s website.

“We figured it would be cool to collect some of those stories and hear what camp may have been like in 1984 or 1962 or whenever it may have been,” Marsolek said.

Moving forward

Moving into its next 75 years, Sands spoke on the camp’s impact not only on students attending the camp but their respective music programs once the week is said and done.

“The kids that are here this week share the passion and share the knowledge that they learned here with programs all over the state and region,” Sands said. “It’s cool to be impacting music education in our state beyond just what we do at the camp.”

At the camp’s conclusion, Marsolek looks ahead to next year with a goal to continue offering quality programming no matter how many students are making music in Bangsberg.

“We always get into the trap as musicians of saying ‘more kids involved means success,’” Marsolek added. “What I realized is the size of the program doesn’t matter as much as making sure that what we’re doing is good quality.”

More information can be found at bemidjimusicamp.org or on the Bemidji MusiCamp Facebook page.