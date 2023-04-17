99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, April 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bemidji Middle School's Drew Hildenbrand reappointed to state board

The Board of School Administrators is responsible for the licensing of nearly 7,000 superintendents, principals, special education directors and community education directors.

Hildenbrand Drew WEB.jpg
Drew Hildenbrand
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 3:44 PM

BEMIDJI — Bemidji Middle School Principal Drew Hildenbrand was recently reappointed to the Board of School Administrators as a secondary school principal representative by Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

According to a release, the Board of School Administrators is responsible for the licensing of nearly 7,000 superintendents, principals, special education directors and community education directors.

The board is also charged with approving university preparation programs for school administrators, establishing and approving continuing education requirements, and enforcing the Code of Ethics.

Hildenbrand's term expires Jan. 4, 2027.

Walz and Flanagan also announced appointments to the Board of Occupational Therapy Practice and the Commission on Judicial Selection. More information can be found at www.sos.state.mn.us/boards-commissions.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
dfl-logo.jpg
Local
Beltrami County DFL elects new table officers
April 17, 2023 04:09 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Leigh Finke.jpg
Minnesota
As neighboring states ban gender-affirming care, Minnesota is poised to be a refuge for trans youth
April 17, 2023 03:21 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
Bemidji Early Childhood Collaborative web art
Local
Bemidji Early Childhood Collaborative to feature author Julia Cook
April 17, 2023 12:21 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
646760+Itasca State Park.jpg
Northland Outdoors
Free entrance days announced for Minnesota state parks, recreation areas
April 14, 2023 08:18 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
073022.N.BP.LIFECOVER Fellerman 2.jpg
Northland Outdoors
BLANE KLEMEK OUTDOORS: Society has benefited greatly from the study of birds
April 15, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Blane Klemek
041923.S.BP.BSUTEN Lily Jones.jpg
College
WOMEN’S TENNIS: Beavers pull positives from burdensome season
April 15, 2023 09:41 PM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Otto Bremer Trust web art
Community
Bemidji area organizations receive $405,000 in grants from the Otto Bremer Trust
April 15, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report