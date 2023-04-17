Bemidji Middle School's Drew Hildenbrand reappointed to state board

BEMIDJI — Bemidji Middle School Principal Drew Hildenbrand was recently reappointed to the Board of School Administrators as a secondary school principal representative by Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

According to a release, the Board of School Administrators is responsible for the licensing of nearly 7,000 superintendents, principals, special education directors and community education directors.

The board is also charged with approving university preparation programs for school administrators, establishing and approving continuing education requirements, and enforcing the Code of Ethics.

Hildenbrand's term expires Jan. 4, 2027.

Walz and Flanagan also announced appointments to the Board of Occupational Therapy Practice and the Commission on Judicial Selection. More information can be found at www.sos.state.mn.us/boards-commissions.