Monday, February 20

News Local

Bemidji Middle School, St. Philip's, Broten Academy students compete in regional MathCounts competition

Bemidji Middle School was awarded first place in the large school category while St. Philip’s received second in the small school category.

021823.N.BP.MATHCOUNTS1.jpg
Bemidji Middle School MathCounts team members from left: coach Rebecca Rud, Aaron Langerak, Asher Reidel, Evan Wild and Grant McDermott.
Contributed.
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 20, 2023 10:00 AM

THIEF RIVER FALLS — Bemidji Middle School, St. Philip’s Catholic School and a Broten Academy home-schooler competed in the 2023 regional MathCounts competition on Feb. 10 at Northland Community and Technical College in Thief River Falls.

Seven teams comprised of 46 students in grades 6-8 went through four rounds of math problem-solving aiming to sharpen these skills.

Trophies were awarded based on “small school” and “large school” categories. Bemidji Middle School was awarded first place in the large school category while St. Philip’s received second in the small school category.

021823.N.BP.MATHCOUNTS2.jpg
St. Philip's MathCounts team members from left: coach Mickayla Guest, Samantha Buxton, Jack Martin, Joshua Arel, Landon Reiwer, Alex Fraik, Gerritt Vigen, Isaiah Caouette and coach Drew Morris.
Contributed

The top 10 individuals also received awards including BMS students Aaron Langerak, Asher Reidel and Grant McDermott earning first, second and third place respectively.

Broten Academy’s Elihu Broten earned fourth place while St. Philip’s students Joshua Arel and Jack Martin received ninth and 10th place respectively.

021823.N.BP.MATHCOUNTS3.jpg
Broten Academy's Elihu Broten, right, pictured with coach Joe Broten.
Contributed

BMS and Broten have qualified for a state competition in Plymouth on March 10-11 with state winners moving on to a national competition in May.

Other schools that competed included Kittson Central, Crookston, Roseau, Fertile-Beltrami and Franklin Middle School.

The competition was sponsored locally by the Lake Agassiz Chapter of The Minnesota Society of Professional Engineers and nationally by the National Society of Professional Engineers.

More information can be found at www.mathcounts.org.

