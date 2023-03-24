Bemidji man sentenced to 7 years in prison for felony sexual assault

HUBBARD COUNTY — A Bemidji man has been sentenced to 86 months in prison for first-degree criminal sexual conduct that occurred between the years of 1996 to 2002 in Hubbard County.

According to the criminal complaint, in December 2021, law enforcement followed up on allegations of sexual abuse after the now 32-year-old victim, identified in the complaint as A.C., wished to provide a statement regarding abuse carried out by now 39-year-old Jason Lee Critchfield of Bemidji.

Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension special agent Heather Holden along with Hubbard County Sheriff investigator Chad Olson conducted a recorded statement with A.C.

A.C. reported that she experienced sexual abuse beginning when she was about 7 years old and lasting until she was about 12 years old, from 1996 through 2002, at a residence on 189th Avenue in Hubbard County.

A.C. said that Critchfield, her older brother, was the primary abuser. Between 1996 and 2002, Critchfield was 13 to 17 years old.

A.C. stated the abuse occurred on a regular basis and would happen when she and her brothers were alone together. She said she could not remember every incident where she was subjected to sexual abuse but could remember several specific assaults, the complaint said.

On Jan. 5, 2022, A.C. called Critchfield on the phone while law enforcement was present. During the conversation, Critchfield admitted to sexually assaulting A.C. when they were younger, including penetration.

Critchfield was arrested by Hubbard County law enforcement on the same day and made a statement where he admitted that he had sexually abused A.C.

On Jan. 5, 2023, Critchfield was sentenced to 86 months in prison for first-degree criminal sexual conduct - penetration or contact with a person under 13, with conditional release after five years.