Bemidji man pleads guilty to intent to distribute meth

A Bemidji man has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine after law enforcement seized a pound of methamphetamine and a pen gun from a vehicle in May 2022.

By Pioneer Staff Report
March 01, 2023 02:45 PM

ST. PAUL — A Bemidji man has pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine after law enforcement seized a pound of methamphetamine and a pen gun from a vehicle in May 2022.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, on May 2, 2022, law enforcement observed 30-year-old Levi Adams Westbrook, of Bemidji, meet with a suspected drug trafficker in the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area.

As Westbrook was traveling back toward northern Minnesota, officers stopped a vehicle in which Westbrook was a passenger.

After Westbrook exited the vehicle, officers saw a plastic bag with approximately one pound of methamphetamine on the front passenger floorboard where Westbrook was sitting.

Officers also seized a .22 caliber pen gun from the passenger compartment. The gun discharged as the police were securing it into evidence, the release said.

Westbrook pleaded guilty on Feb. 24 in U.S. District Court to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team and the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force.

