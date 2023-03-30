99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bemidji man found guilty of first-degree drug possession, sale

Matthew James Sander Hansen, 43, of Bemidji, has been found guilty of first-degree controlled substance sale and possession after a search revealed 66 grams of fentanyl and other drugs in April 2022.

courtroom-gavel59.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 4:30 PM

BEMIDJI — Matthew James Sander Hansen, 43, of Bemidji, has been found guilty of first-degree controlled substance sale and possession after a search revealed 66 grams of fentanyl and other drugs in April 2022.

According to a release from Beltrami County Attorney David Hanson, on April 28, 2022, the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office along with the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force arrested Hansen.

A search of his vehicle and home produced about 66 grams of fentanyl, three grams of cocaine, two grams of methamphetamine and over $3,300 in cash, as well as evidence of drug sales including scales and baggies.

Judge John Melbye presided over the three-day trial. A sentencing hearing will be held on May 11, the release said.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, Bemidji Police Department and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted in the investigation.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
