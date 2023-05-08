99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji man arrested after stabbing in Beltrami County

A 28-year-old man has been arrested after he reportedly stabbed a man and attempted to break windows of vehicles on Sunday in Eckles Township near Bemidji.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 4:39 PM

BELTRAMI COUNTY — A 28-year-old man has been arrested after he reportedly stabbed a man and attempted to break windows of vehicles on Sunday in Eckles Township near Bemidji.

According to a release from Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs, at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 7, dispatch received a call of a stabbing in the 5000 block of Theater Lane NW in Eckles Township, just west of Bemidji.

Law enforcement responded to the scene and found a man with lacerations on his face.

Through investigation and witness accounts of the suspect, 28-year-old Joshua Lee Beaulieu, of Bemidji, was arrested. In addition to the stabbing, it was reported that Beaulieu was chasing other people and attempting to break out windows of vehicles.

The victim was transported by ambulance to the emergency room at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Beaulieu has been charged with second-degree assault and first-degree property damage.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bemidji Police Department, the Minnesota State Patrol and Bemidji Ambulance.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
