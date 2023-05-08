Bemidji man arrested after stabbing in Beltrami County

BELTRAMI COUNTY — A 28-year-old man has been arrested after he reportedly stabbed a man and attempted to break windows of vehicles on Sunday in Eckles Township near Bemidji.

According to a release from Beltrami County Sheriff Jason Riggs, at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 7, dispatch received a call of a stabbing in the 5000 block of Theater Lane NW in Eckles Township, just west of Bemidji.

Law enforcement responded to the scene and found a man with lacerations on his face.

Through investigation and witness accounts of the suspect, 28-year-old Joshua Lee Beaulieu, of Bemidji, was arrested. In addition to the stabbing, it was reported that Beaulieu was chasing other people and attempting to break out windows of vehicles.

The victim was transported by ambulance to the emergency room at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.

Beaulieu has been charged with second-degree assault and first-degree property damage.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bemidji Police Department, the Minnesota State Patrol and Bemidji Ambulance.