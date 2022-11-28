SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
News | Local
Bemidji man arrested after Night We Light parade incident in downtown Bemidji

Police Lights.jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
November 28, 2022 02:52 PM
BEMIDJI — A Bemidji man has been arrested for driving under the influence after a public safety incident, including attempting to drive around barricades set up for the Night We Light parade, on Friday evening in downtown Bemidji.

According to a release from Bemidji Police Chief Mike Mastin, officers responded to the intersection of Fifth Street NW and Beltrami Avenue NW at about 6:15 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, on the report of a potentially impaired driver.

When officers arrived, they encountered several witnesses who had detained the driver, 26-year-old Fisher Jambor of Bemidji. Witnesses said that Jambor attempted to drive around the barricades on Fifth Street NW which had been set up for the Night We Light parade.

Witnesses explained that when Jambor realized he was not able to go around the barricades, he attempted to back his vehicle away from the area. The vehicle then collided with two parked vehicles and nearly struck several pedestrians before he was detained, the release said.

Officers observed signs of intoxication and requested that Jambor perform field sobriety tests, including a Preliminary Breath Test.

Based on the results of those tests, Jambor was arrested for Driving Under the Influence and booked into the Beltrami County Jail.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
