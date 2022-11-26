Bemidji keeps the 'spirit of the season' alive with annual Night We Light Celebration

BEMIDJI — Thousands of people lined the streets of downtown Bemidji as the Night We Light parade set off on Friday evening, launching the city into the holiday season.

This year’s festival saw even more attendees than usual thanks to balmy 40-degree temps, a much-appreciated change from the subzero temperatures of last year’s event.

Ahead of the parade, Target Team members pushed Carts of Care to collect donations for the Bemidji Community Food Shelf and toys for the United Way of the Bemidji Area's annual Holiday Gifts for Kids program.

Carts of Care participants collect donations for the Bemidji Community Food Shelf and toys for the United Way of the Bemidji Area's annual Holiday Gifts for Kids program during the Night We Light parade on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in downtown Bemidji. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Anyone who brought an unwrapped toy or bag of non-perishable food items to either Santa's Workshop at the Tourist Information Center or to the parade was able to receive free LED Christmas lights courtesy of Otter Tail Power Company.

More than 50 floats then made their way down the parade route, traveling south along Beltrami Avenue from Eighth Street before turning west on Third Street and ending at Irvine Avenue.

A member of the Digital Jake float hands out candy to parade-goers along Beltrami Avenue during the Night We Light parade on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in downtown Bemidji. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

A child waves from the Beltrami Electric float as it makes its way down Beltrami Avenue during the Night We Light parade on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in downtown Bemidji. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

At the conclusion of the parade, everyone made their way to Paul Bunyan Park for the remainder of the evening’s festivities.

Christopher Fettig and the Bemidji High School Madrigal Singers kicked things off by singing a few Christmas carols as everyone gathered, before Paul Bunyan Broadcasting’s Kevin Jackson gave opening remarks and welcomed Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince to the stage.

Christopher Fettig and the Bemidji High School Madrigal Singers sing a Christmas carol during the Night We Light Celebration on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Paul Bunyan Park. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

“Boy, I wish you all could see the sight I saw in the parade and the sight I can see right now,” Prince said, addressing the mass of people gathered around the stage in Paul Bunyan Park. “Our community knows how to turn out and turn up for Christmas! Amazing, just amazing.”

Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince waves to parade-goers along Beltrami Avenue during the Night We Light parade on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in downtown Bemidji. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

He went on to thank those who made the 26th annual Festival of Lights Celebration happen, including the Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department and the First City of Lights Foundation.

“Hanging half a million lights is hard work and is much appreciated,” he added. “I also want to acknowledge Bemidji City Councilmember and First City of Lights Foundation Chairman Josh Peterson. It’s his dream of making Bemidji ‘Christmas City’ that just keeps making this festival bigger and better each and every year.”

He went on to mention how it was former mayor Doug Peterson, whose vision made the festival a reality over 26 years ago.

Paul Bunyan Park is illuminated with light following the Night We Light Celebration on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in downtown Bemidji. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

“I think it’s so appropriate that the Night We Light is so perfectly positioned between Thanksgiving and Christmas,” Prince continued. “The first is a celebration of thankfulness, the second a celebration of hope and joy in our world.

“Today, I am indeed thankful and hopeful. Thankful for God’s gifts of peace, love, friendship and salvation. I’m also thankful for each and every one of you who makes our city the outstanding community that it is.”

Jackson then returned to the stage to announce this year’s parade award winners.

The media award was presented to Paul Bunyan Broadcasting, the best nonprofit award went to the Beltrami County Fair, the best business float went to Minnesota Nice Cafe, the best youth float went to the Bemidji Community Theater Kids Club and the best use of lights went to Northwest Technical College.

Members of the Beltrami County Fair float make their way down Beltrami Avenue during the Night We Light parade on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in downtown Bemidji. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Bemidji Community Theater members wave to parade-goers along Beltrami Avenue during the Night We Light parade on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in downtown Bemidji. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

“This happens every year for a lot of reasons, but lately it's been because of a guy whose love of Christmas borders on dangerous. But we couldn’t do it without him, let’s hear it for Captain Christmas himself, Josh Peterson!” Jackson said, welcoming Peterson to the stage.

Peterson quickly thanked all the city staff and volunteers who helped hang the lights all over downtown Bemidji and those who physically and financially supported the event.

The Niiemii (powwow dancer) sculpture is illuminated by Paul Bunyan’s Christmas tree during the Night We Light Celebration on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Paul Bunyan Park. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

“This year’s celebration faced unprecedented challenges with unexpected rising inflation costs, challenges with new and old displays and with always needing more volunteers,” Peterson said. “But we as the First City of Lights Foundation always kept the faith and it all has worked out.”

He encouraged attendees to make a donation to help keep the festival going strong for years to come. Donations can be made online at firstcityoflights.org.

“The spirit of the season is alive and well in Bemidji and it continues to grow,” Peterson said. “Tonight we come together to not only celebrate the season but to celebrate life, light and the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Merry Christmas everyone and may God bless you and this beautiful 'First City of Lights.'”

Josh Peterson, executive director of the First City of Lights Foundation, flips a giant light switch to illuminate downtown Bemidji during the Night We Light Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Paul Bunyan Park. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

After wrapping up his speech, the countdown began with everyone in the crowd counting down from 20 to one at the top of their lungs as the giant light switch was flipped and all the lights turned on in unison to illuminate downtown Bemidji in over half a million twinkling lights.

Moments later, fireworks were set off from Lake Bemidji as thousands watched them explode over Paul Bunyan Park, wrapping up yet another successful First City of Lights Celebration.

Fireworks explode over Lake Bemidji following the Night We Light Celebration on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Paul Bunyan Park. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

A family takes photos in Santa’s workshop at the Tourist Information Center during the Night We Light Celebration on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, in Paul Bunyan Park. From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25, and Saturday, Nov. 26, guests were able to take a photo with Santa, enjoy holiday treats, write a letter to Santa and place it in his giant mailbox. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

New light displays this year include a nativity scene and a large menorah on the north side of the Tourist Information Center in Paul Bunyan Park. Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer