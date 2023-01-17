STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 17

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bemidji Jaycees’ annual Brrrmidji Plunge set for Feb. 11

The Brrrmidji Plunge is set to make a splash on Saturday, Feb. 11, marking 19 years the Bemidji Jaycees’ has held the fundraiser to support local charities.

1513988+brrrmidjiplungeextra5.jpg
The Bemidji Jaycees' annual polar plunge event is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb, 11, on Lake Bemidji by the Tourist Information Center.
Pioneer file photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 17, 2023 01:00 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI — The Brrrmidji Plunge is set to make a splash on Saturday, Feb. 11, marking 19 years the Bemidji Jaycees’ has held the fundraiser to support local charities.

The cold water plunge starts at 1 p.m. and will take place on Lake Bemidji right in front of the Tourist Information Center and the popular fundraiser will be returning back to normal after being held in various formats for the past two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Those who register for the plunge help to raise money that goes to a variety of local charities in the area. This year, proceeds will benefit the Great River Rescue, Headwaters Science Center and The Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter.

To register, a minimum $50 donation is required, but participants can donate any additional amount along with collecting pledges for the jump. Registration will be available the day of the event right before the jump from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Participants can also register prior to the event online or by mail, but all donations and pledges must be mailed or returned by Feb. 2, otherwise, forms can be turned in at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

For more registration information, safety tips or to donate, visit the Jaycees’ Brrrmidji Plunge website at bemidjijaycees.com/brrrmidji-plunge.

Related Topics: THINGS TO DOFUNDRAISERS
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
011823.N.BP.MLKDAY 2.jpg
Local
Leaving a legacy: Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebrated at Bemidji State
Despite no classes, BSU’s Beaux Arts Ballroom was a fair bit livelier than the rest of campus as around 100 people attended a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration event on Monday.
January 17, 2023 01:32 PM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
Capital.jpg
Local
Applications open for Beltrami Electric's annual Washington Youth Tour
Beltrami Electric Cooperative is accepting applications from eligible high school juniors to attend the 57th annual Washington, D.C., Youth Tour set for June 12-18. The deadline to apply is Feb. 24.
January 17, 2023 12:08 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
3177545+GREATER BEMIDJI.jpg
Local
Greater Bemidji seeks applications for ILT Entrepreneur Academy
Greater Bemidji is offering another cohort of the ILT Entrepreneur Lean Startup Academy, and applications will be accepted through Jan. 31.
January 17, 2023 09:24 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
011823.N.BP.VETERANSRIDE 1.jpg
Local
Hundreds gather in Bemidji for annual Veterans Appreciation Snowmobile Ride
Hundreds of veterans from near and far gathered on Lake Bemidji on Saturday, Jan. 14, for the 15th annual Veterans Appreciation Snowmobile Ride.
January 16, 2023 04:01 PM
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman