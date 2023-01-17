Bemidji Jaycees’ annual Brrrmidji Plunge set for Feb. 11

BEMIDJI — The Brrrmidji Plunge is set to make a splash on Saturday, Feb. 11, marking 19 years the Bemidji Jaycees’ has held the fundraiser to support local charities.

The cold water plunge starts at 1 p.m. and will take place on Lake Bemidji right in front of the Tourist Information Center and the popular fundraiser will be returning back to normal after being held in various formats for the past two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Those who register for the plunge help to raise money that goes to a variety of local charities in the area. This year, proceeds will benefit the Great River Rescue, Headwaters Science Center and The Northwoods Battered Women's Shelter.

To register, a minimum $50 donation is required, but participants can donate any additional amount along with collecting pledges for the jump. Registration will be available the day of the event right before the jump from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Participants can also register prior to the event online or by mail, but all donations and pledges must be mailed or returned by Feb. 2, otherwise, forms can be turned in at the event.

For more registration information, safety tips or to donate, visit the Jaycees’ Brrrmidji Plunge website at bemidjijaycees.com/brrrmidji-plunge.