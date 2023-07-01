Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival pedals along with Kiddie Parade, Color Run

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Jaycees 79th Annual Water Carnival continued on Saturday with the Double Your Fun Color Run and the Kiddie Parade.

Participants started their day at 9:30 this morning to run the Double Your Fun Color Run as they ran over three miles while getting splashed along the way with colors of all kinds.

Children throw candy to parade-goers along Lake Boulevard for a Kiddie Parade on Saturday, July 1, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

The Kiddie Parade’s registration began at 10 a.m. with the parade starting at BSU's Bangsberg Hall parking lot on 12th Street at 10:30, continuing down Lake Boulevard onto Sixth Street and ending at the entertainment tent at the waterfront where wagons, bikes, rollerblades, scooters and toy cars decorated in red, white and blue were on display.

Following the parade, there were a handful of activities for children of all ages in the entertainment tent.

A child leads the pack along Lake Boulevard for a Kiddie Parade on Saturday, July 1, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Remaining events for the Water Carnival include:

The Entertainment Tent will be open July 1-3 for events including live music, happy hour and a variety of games.

Tent events kick off on Saturday, July 1, with Purse Bingo. Ten designer purses are available for prizes and doors open at 2 p.m. with bingo to start at 3 p.m.

From 4 to 8 p.m. on July 2 will be Sunday Funday and live music will be available by Dynamic Sound Productions. Corey Medina and Brothers are slated to perform at 8 p.m. on Monday, July 3.

The Grand Parade will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 2. It will start at the intersection of 15th Street and Beltrami Avenue and travel south on Beltrami Avenue, turn west on Fifth Street for one block and then head north along Minnesota Avenue, ending again on 15th Street.

Following the Grand Parade, the Bald Eagle Water Ski Show will perform at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 2, at the Lake Bemidji waterfront near Paul Bunyan Park. Attendees are welcome to view this free show from Library Park, but according to the Jaycees, the best view of the show is on the hill in Library Park along the waterfront. Admission is free for the event.

The Red, White and Boom fireworks display will be held at dusk, usually around 9:45 to 10:15 p.m., on Tuesday, July 4, on Lake Bemidji.

For the best view of the show, Jaycees recommend the south end of Lake Bemidji. Cameron Park is not a good viewing location as there are too many trees in the way according to the Jaycee website, but they can be seen well from Diamond Point Park, Library Park, Paul Bunyan Park and South Shore Park.

The fireworks barge will be located 450 feet north of the Nymore boat landing, which will be closed for 24 hours, beginning at midnight on July 4, for show preparation.

A child admires the flags along Lake Boulevard prior to a Kiddie Parade on Saturday, July 1, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

A child drives his toy four-wheeler along Lake Boulevard for a Kiddie Parade on Saturday, July 1, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Children ride their bikes along Lake Boulevard for a Kiddie Parade on Saturday, July 1, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Attendees make their way down Lake Boulevard for a Kiddie Parade on Saturday, July 1, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Spider Man throws candy to the parade-goers along Lake Boulevard for a Kiddie Parade on Saturday, July 1, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

A child makes sure everyone gets a treat during a Kiddie Parade on Saturday, July 1, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Children pick up candy along Lake Boulevard for a Kiddie Parade on Saturday, July 1, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Parade-goers wave to the participants along Lake Boulevard for a Kiddie Parade on Saturday, July 1, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Children drive their John Deere truck along Lake Boulevard for a Kiddie Parade on Saturday, July 1, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer