Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival marches on with Grand Parade

A sea of red, white and blue flooded downtown Bemidji on Sunday afternoon for the Grand Parade as the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival events continued.

070523.N.BP.GRANDPARADE 9.jpg
A participant throws candy to attendees in the Grand Parade on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
Maggi Fellerman
By Maggi Fellerman
Today at 11:50 AM

And grand it was.

From fire trucks to marching bands, hundreds of Bemidjians were witness to a variety of creative floats. Children left with bags filled with candy as the parade started at 15th Street and made its way down Beltrami Avenue, across Fifth Street and back along Minnesota Avenue.

After the parade, attendees made their way across the street to Library Park to watch the Bald Eagle Water Ski Show.

The Red, White and Boom fireworks display will be held at dusk, usually around 9:45 to 10:15 p.m., on Tuesday, July 4, on Lake Bemidji, rounding out the Water Carnival events.

For the best view of the show, Jaycees recommend the south end of Lake Bemidji. Cameron Park is not a good viewing location as there are too many trees in the way according to the Jaycee website, but they can be seen well from Diamond Point Park, Library Park, Paul Bunyan Park and South Shore Park.

The fireworks barge will be located 450 feet north of the Nymore boat landing, which will be closed for 24 hours, beginning at midnight on July 4, for show preparation.

070523.N.BP.GRANDPARADE 19.jpg
The Bemidji High School Marching Band plays as part of the Grand Parade on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
070523.N.BP.GRANDPARADE 2.jpg
The Bemidji Jaycee's float closes out the Grand Parade on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
070523.N.BP.GRANDPARADE 6.jpg
A participant throws candy alongside the Gym Bin float in the Grand Parade on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
070523.N.BP.GRANDPARADE 1.jpg
The Bemidji Art Pub float makes its way down Minnesota Avenue for the Grand Parade on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
070523.N.BP.GRANDPARADE 10.jpg
A child collects candy from the street in the Grand Parade on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
070523.N.BP.GRANDPARADE 12.jpg
Parade-goers wait for treats from the Grand Parade on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
070523.N.BP.GRANDPARADE 17.jpg
A member of the Bemidji Fire Department sprays parade-goers with water as part of the Grand Parade on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
070523.N.BP.GRANDPARADE 18.jpg
An attendee enjoys the Grand Parade with her pet parrot on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
070523.N.BP.GRANDPARADE 13.jpg
Major Jorge Prince hands out American flags to attendees in the Grand Parade on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
070523.N.BP.GRANDPARADE 16.jpg
A Bemidji fire truck turns onto Minnesota Avenue as part of the Grand Parade on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
070523.N.BP.GRANDPARADE 11.jpg
A participant throws candy to attendees in the Grand Parade on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
070523.N.BP.GRANDPARADE 8.jpg
The A&W mascot makes his way down the street for the Grand Parade on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
070523.N.BP.GRANDPARADE 3.jpg
A child collects candy from the street in the Grand Parade on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
070523.N.BP.GRANDPARADE 5.jpg
Participants throw candy to attendees in the Grand Parade on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
070523.N.BP.GRANDPARADE 15.jpg
American Legion Color Guard members make their way along Minnesota Avenue in the Grand Parade on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
070523.N.BP.GRANDPARADE 7.jpg
The First City of Lights float makes its way onto Fifth Street as part of the Grand Parade on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer
070523.N.BP.GRANDPARADE 4.jpg
A participant throws candy to attendees in the Grand Parade on Sunday, July 2, 2023, during the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival.
Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

