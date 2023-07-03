Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival marches on with Grand Parade

BEMIDJI — A sea of red, white and blue flooded downtown Bemidji on Sunday afternoon for the Grand Parade as the Bemidji Jaycees’ 79th Annual Water Carnival events continued.

And grand it was.

From fire trucks to marching bands, hundreds of Bemidjians were witness to a variety of creative floats. Children left with bags filled with candy as the parade started at 15th Street and made its way down Beltrami Avenue, across Fifth Street and back along Minnesota Avenue.

After the parade, attendees made their way across the street to Library Park to watch the Bald Eagle Water Ski Show.

The Red, White and Boom fireworks display will be held at dusk, usually around 9:45 to 10:15 p.m., on Tuesday, July 4, on Lake Bemidji, rounding out the Water Carnival events.

For the best view of the show, Jaycees recommend the south end of Lake Bemidji. Cameron Park is not a good viewing location as there are too many trees in the way according to the Jaycee website, but they can be seen well from Diamond Point Park, Library Park, Paul Bunyan Park and South Shore Park.

The fireworks barge will be located 450 feet north of the Nymore boat landing, which will be closed for 24 hours, beginning at midnight on July 4, for show preparation.

