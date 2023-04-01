Bemidji Jaycees' 44th Home, Sport and Travel Show is underway

BEMIDJI — Hundreds filtered through the doors of the Sanford Center on Friday evening as the Bemidji Jaycees’ 44th Annual Home Sport and Travel Show kicked off a weekend of bringing businesses and vendors together for two days of family-friendly fun.
Starting at 4 and running until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 31, local businesses and community organizations filled the Sanford Center arena with a variety of things for sale along with information on what all the vendors have to offer.
The event continues from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Adult admission is $5, and children 12 and under can enter for free.
Along with door prizes and other activities, a planting activity for children hosted by Growing Our Future is set for 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
“If you want to buy a locally made item or if you want to look into buying a boat, you can,” Eva Fisher, a Bemidji Jaycee and organizer, said ahead of the event. “If you want to talk to someone about financing a home, we have both banks and realtors. There will be something that applies to almost every person who walks through that door.”
All proceeds from the event will go toward sustaining the Jaycees and funding its other activities throughout the year, like the Water Carnival and the Brrrmidji Plunge.
