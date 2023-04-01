99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bemidji Jaycees' 44th Home, Sport and Travel Show is underway

The Home, Sport and Travel Show continues from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Sanford Center. Adult admission is $5, children 12 and under can enter for free.

040123.N.BP.HSTSHOW - 12.jpg
Attendees enter a drawing at the Beltrami County Fair booth during the 44th Annual Home, Sport and Travel show on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
Annalise Braught
By Annalise Braught
Today at 8:45 PM

BEMIDJI — Hundreds filtered through the doors of the Sanford Center on Friday evening as the Bemidji Jaycees’ 44th Annual Home Sport and Travel Show kicked off a weekend of bringing businesses and vendors together for two days of family-friendly fun.

040123.N.BP.HSTSHOW - 2.jpg
The 44th Annual Home, Sport and Travel show is underway on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Starting at 4 and running until 8 p.m. on Friday, March 31, local businesses and community organizations filled the Sanford Center arena with a variety of things for sale along with information on what all the vendors have to offer.

The event continues from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Adult admission is $5, and children 12 and under can enter for free. 

040123.N.BP.HSTSHOW - 4.jpg
Martha Hanson helps a young attendee with his prize at the Fishing Has No Boundaries booth during the 44th Annual Home, Sport and Travel show on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Along with door prizes and other activities, a planting activity for children hosted by Growing Our Future is set for 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday.

“If you want to buy a locally made item or if you want to look into buying a boat, you can,” Eva Fisher, a Bemidji Jaycee and organizer, said ahead of the event. “If you want to talk to someone about financing a home, we have both banks and realtors. There will be something that applies to almost every person who walks through that door.”

040123.N.BP.HSTSHOW - 14.jpg
Attendees check out the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and Bemidji Police Department booth during the 44th Annual Home, Sport and Travel show on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

All proceeds from the event will go toward sustaining the Jaycees and funding its other activities throughout the year, like the Water Carnival and the Brrrmidji Plunge.

040123.N.BP.HSTSHOW - 5.jpg
Children chose a prize at the Camp Oak Hills booth during the 44th Annual Home, Sport and Travel show on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
040123.N.BP.HSTSHOW - 11.jpg
Attendees enter a drawing at the SND Appliances booth during the 44th Annual Home, Sport and Travel show on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
040123.N.BP.HSTSHOW - 3.jpg
Children play a round of corn hole at the Bobcat of Bemidji booth during the 44th Annual Home, Sport and Travel show on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
040123.N.BP.HSTSHOW - 7.jpg
Attendees check out a mower at the King of the Road Trailers booth during the 44th Annual Home, Sport and Travel show on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
040123.N.BP.HSTSHOW - 13.jpg
Sanford Center employee Jody Ranisate serves rootbeer to an attendee during the 44th Annual Home, Sport and Travel show on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
040123.N.BP.HSTSHOW - 6.jpg
Attendees hang out in the boats on display during the 44th Annual Home, Sport and Travel show on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
040123.N.BP.HSTSHOW - 9.jpg
Attendees check out a booth during the 44th Annual Home, Sport and Travel show on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
040123.N.BP.HSTSHOW - 10.jpg
Attendees visit with Floe International employees at their booth during the 44th Annual Home, Sport and Travel show on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
040123.N.BP.HSTSHOW - 8.jpg
Attendees browse the Minnesota Forest Zone Trappers Association booth during the 44th Annual Home, Sport and Travel show on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
040123.N.BP.HSTSHOW - 1.jpg
The 44th Annual Home, Sport and Travel show is underway on Friday, March 31, 2023, at the Sanford Center.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer

Annalise is the editor and a photographer at the Bemidji Pioneer. She is a Mass Communication graduate from Bemidji State University. Her favorite pastime is exploring the great outdoors and capturing its natural beauty on camera. Contact Annalise at (218) 333-9796, (218) 358-1990 or abraught@bemidjipioneer.com.
