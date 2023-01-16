Bemidji High School's Vocalmotive wins grand champion at Onalaska Show Choir Classic

ONALASKA, WISC. — Bemidji High School's Vocalmotive show choir kicked off its 28th competition season at the Onalaska Show Choir Classic in Onalaska, Wisconsin on Jan. 14.

The group was awarded grand champion and received honors for best band and best choreography.

Vocalmotive members Micah Cerven and Abbie Fettig also received Showstopper Awards, which were awarded by Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke.

Vocalmotive's next venture will be its annual dinner shows, which take place Friday, Jan. 20, through Sunday, Jan. 22.

Shows are set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20; 1 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21; and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22.

Tickets can be booked online at showchoirsofbemidji.com or by calling (218) 766-3510.