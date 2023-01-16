99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bemidji High School's Vocalmotive wins grand champion at Onalaska Show Choir Classic

Bemidji Area School's Vocalmotive show choir kicked off its 28th competition season at the Onalaska Show Choir Classic in Onalaska, Wisconsin on Jan. 14.

011823.N.BP.VOCALMOTIVE1.jpeg
Bemidji High School's Vocalmotive show choir earned grand champion and awards for best choreography and best band at the Onalaska Show Choir Classic on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
January 16, 2023 10:03 AM
ONALASKA, WISC. — Bemidji High School's Vocalmotive show choir kicked off its 28th competition season at the Onalaska Show Choir Classic in Onalaska, Wisconsin on Jan. 14.

The group was awarded grand champion and received honors for best band and best choreography.

Vocalmotive members Micah Cerven and Abbie Fettig also received Showstopper Awards, which were awarded by Miss America 2023 Grace Stanke.

Vocalmotive's next venture will be its annual dinner shows, which take place Friday, Jan. 20, through Sunday, Jan. 22.

Shows are set for 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20; 1 and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21; and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22.

Tickets can be booked online at showchoirsofbemidji.com or by calling (218) 766-3510.

011823.N.BP.VOCALMOTIVE2.jpeg
Bemidji High School's Vocalmotive members Micah Cerven, left, and Abbie Fettig are pictured with Director Chris Fettig after receiving Showstopper Awards at the Onalaska Show Choir Classic on Jan. 14.
Contributed

