News | Local
Bemidji High School's 'Little Shop of Horrors' receives Spotlight awards

"I am so proud of our talented students and the amazing things they were able to accomplish during this challenging production," said Director Jeremiah Liend.

110922.N.BP.SHOPOFHORRORS - 6.jpg
Bemidji High School senior Aidan Larson as “Seymore,” rehearses a scene from BHS' production of “Little Shop of Horrors,” which performed in November 2022.
Annalise Braught / Bemidji Pioneer
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 02, 2023 01:15 PM
BEMIDJI — Hennepin Theatre Trust, a performing arts group in Minneapolis, recently recognized Bemidji High School's “Little Shop of Horrors” production with numerous honors as part of the Spotlight Education program.

According to a release, Hennepin Theatre Trust sends trained theater professionals and educators to watch and assess participating schools’ theater productions. These critiques provide detailed educational feedback for the students and directors in categories ranging from overall production to individual performances.

The release added that the assessment process is an educational tool intended to encourage, inspire and enhance Spotlight schools’ theater programs and strengthen the skills of student artists onstage and offstage.

BHS performed “Little Shop of Horrors” in November and received the following honors:

  • Helen Bartlett as Audrey and Aidan Larson as Seymore received Outstanding Performance in a lead role.
  • Margaret Pansch and Reagan Petrowske received honorable mentions for technical leadership.
  • Outstanding awards for student orchestra and overall technical team.
  • Honorable mention for vocal performance.
  • Several students received Evaluator Shout-outs for their performances along with shout-outs for ensemble acting and ensemble movement/dance.

"I am so proud of our talented students and the amazing things they were able to accomplish during this challenging production," Director Jeremiah Liend said in the release.
In addition to production assessments, Spotlight Education supplements high school theater programs through workshops, theater review writing and Spotlight Showcase, an annual recognition of the high schools’ theater programs and students. This year, 94 high schools throughout Minnesota are participating in the 23rd year of the program.

More information can be found at www.hennepintheatretrust.org.

Related Topics: BEMIDJI HIGH SCHOOLBEMIDJI AREA SCHOOLSTHEATEREDUCATION
