Bemidji High School's Lily Krona among 25 FFA scholarship recipients throughout the state

BEMIDJI — Bemidji High School student Lily Krona is among 25 students throughout the state recently selected for the James W. Tracy Scholarship.

Available through the Minnesota FFA (Future Farmers of America) Foundation, the scholarship is awarded to Minnesota students who are enrolled or planning to enroll in an accredited post-secondary school to pursue an agricultural degree. Scholarship applicants are scored on leadership, involvement, agriculture interest and financial need.

"The scholarship is possible due to the generosity of James W. Tracy, a farmer from Dennison, Minn. who lost his battle with illness in 2014," a release said. "Jim had a deep love for the land, farming and the desire to support youth which led him to donate his farm to the Minnesota FFA Foundation. Generations of high school seniors interested in studying agriculture will benefit from this donation through the James W. Tracy Scholarship."

Krona and other scholarship recipients will be recognized at the 2023 Minnesota FFA State Convention at noon on Tuesday, April 25, at Williams Arena on the University of Minnesota-Minneapolis campus.

Scholarship guidelines and applications for the 2023-2024 school year will become available Wednesday, Nov. 15, at mnffafoundation.org.