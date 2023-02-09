Bemidji High School's first-ever Special Olympics basketball match-up unifies community

BEMIDJI — Bemidji High School had an historic night on Wednesday as it furthered its commitment as a Unified Champion School.

As part of its programming, the BHS basketball court saw some action as Bemidji’s Unified Basketball team welcomed Menahga in a game to promote inclusive student leadership, Unified Sports and whole school engagement — the three pillars of a Unified Champion School.

“This is absolutely a historic event. This is the first Unified basketball game where two schools have come together to play,” said Shannon Murray, schools program manager for northern Minnesota’s Special Olympics events. “The school has set this up similar to a varsity basketball game and the stands are packed.”

The stands are packed with cheering fans during a Unified Basketball game against Menahga on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at the BHS Gymnasium. Maggi Fellerman / Bemidji Pioneer

Murray detailed there are four regional tournaments in “A” and “B” divisions for Unified Basketball. BHS and Menahga both qualified for a state tournament that will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

Wednesday’s event could be seen as a “warm-up” to their opportunity at state with BHS and Menahga’s “A” teams playing two halves while BHS’ “B” and “B2” teams played during halftime.

“We are proud to be able to compete and represent our schools here tonight,” BHS senior Will Duncan said. “We will respect each other and have great sportsmanship. Trust me, that doesn’t mean we won’t work hard and compete.”

Punctuating the value of sportsmanship, Will Peterson of Menahga added, “tonight is the first Unified game in Bemidji and we are proud to be part of this game together.”

Peterson recited the Unified Oath prior to the game before Duncan encouraged audience participation, asking attendees to repeat after him.

“I pledge to overcome the fear of difference and replace it with the power of inclusion,” Duncan recited before the tip-off.

Community support

While BHS came out ahead of Menahga 54-40, the points were not the purpose of the night.

Developmental Adapted Physical Education teacher Jackie Stoffel noted community support at Wednesday’s game and hoped each attendee realizes the importance of inclusion once the final buzzer rang.

“The (BHS) sports teams, the college, everybody just hopped on board and made this a real community event,” Stoffel said. “These different inclusive sports are amazing. … They’re great learning experiences and they’re just amazing to be around.”

BHS senior Brynn Peterson is the co-president of BHS’ Special Olympics Unified Club along with being captain of the girl’s basketball team, and emphasized several takeaways from her and others' experiences in the sports realm.

“To us, basketball is more than a sport. It forms friendships and teaches us skills that will help us in life,” Peterson said. “Teamwork, responsibility and inclusion are just a few of the many things we learn through sports.”

Murray hopes that Bemidji students realize their leadership potential through their participation in the Unified program.

“This is really a movement for inclusion that’s happening globally and Bemidji is leading the charge in Minnesota,” Murray left off. “It’s a phenomenal program with some great kids, so I hope they take away a lot of pride in knowing what an amazing job they’re doing.”

Capping off their support, Gene Dillon Student Council presented Unified programming with $300 during half-time that they raised through their hat day fundraiser.

The mission

According to the Special Olympics Minnesota, their mission is to “provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities, giving them continuing opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.”

Special Olympics Unified Champion Schools build on this mission by aiming to unify students with and without disabilities through sports, whole-school activities and leadership programs in order to promote inclusion, acceptance and respect.

BHS became the first school in the area to become a Unified Champion School around seven years ago and became the first district in the state to implement Unified programming district-wide last year.

BHS more recently hosted the inaugural Unified Indigenous Games Invitational in December, which was a partnership between Special Olympics Minnesota and Oneida Nation member Dan Ninham to offer students a chance to participate in several Indigenous activities.

More information can be found at specialolympicsminnesota.org.

