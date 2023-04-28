99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bemidji High School's Elena Harmsen selected as 2023 Electric Cooperative Youth Tour Delegate

Harmsen will join other high school students representing their cooperatives on an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., June 13-18.

Elena Harmsen WEB.jpg
Elena Harmsen
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:04 PM

BEMIDJI — Beltrami Electric Cooperative has selected Bemidji High School's Elena Harmsen as the 2023 Electric Cooperative Youth Tour representative.

Harmsen will join other high school students representing their cooperatives on an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., June 13-18.

Students will participate in leadership training, gain a first-hand understanding of the legislative process, advocate for their community and tour Washington, D.C.

The tour will include visits to the Smithsonian, the National Archives, Arlington National Cemetery, various war memorials and the Jefferson, Washington and Lincoln Memorials.

“Electric cooperatives are about more than poles and wires. They're about people and communities,” said Angela Lyseng, communications specialist for Beltrami Electric Cooperative. “Our youth are our future, and we are honored to be able to give them tools and experiences that will help them succeed.”

The Electric Cooperative Youth Tour has brought over 50,000 high school students to Washington, D.C. over the span of 56 years. Students apply and are selected for this program by their local electric cooperative.

The annual Youth Tour is sponsored by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association, the Minnesota Rural Electric Association and Beltrami Electric Cooperative.

