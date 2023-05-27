Bemidji High School's class of 2023 receives accolades upon graduation

BEMIDJI — Bemidji High School’s graduating class of 2023 received no shortage of advice or accolades during its commencement ceremony at the Sanford Center on Saturday.

With palpable energy, graduates made their way across the stage to accept their diplomas and celebrate their successes as they prepare for the next stages of their lives.

“As you head into your next adventure, whether it’s into the workplace, military, vocational training or higher education, I want to challenge you to measure success not by what you get but that of what you give,” Superintendent Jeremy Olson said.

Regardless of their path, Olson encouraged each graduate to define success as what they do for others rather than what other people do for them.

“What you give is of higher value,” he said. “The life lived in service to others, in pouring into those around you is a life better served.”

Reflecting on his time at Bemidji High School, graduate Ben Corradi noted how quickly the years flew by in his student address.

“We entered high school for the first time four years ago,” he said. “ I can remember Mr. (Richard) Toward saying to me, ‘You have no idea how fast these next four years will go by.’ Mr. Toward, you were right.”

Corradi encouraged his class to take risks and step outside of their comfort zones so that new opportunities may present themselves in the future.

“We have been through so much together these past four years — navigating a new school, learning in new ways, growing into leaders and preparing for what the future holds,” he added. “When reflecting on these experiences, a common theme has emerged: no risk, no reward.”

Throughout much of their time at BHS, the class has had to navigate the coronavirus pandemic and its after-effects. Principal Jason Stanoch compared the 2023 class’ turbulent journey to a roller coaster with all the peaks and troughs that came along with it.

“During that ride that you started four years ago, you have accomplished many things,” Stanoch said in his address, providing some notable numbers for the class.

He noted that the class of 2023 recognized 125 academic letter winners, 65 graduates with grade point averages of 3.9 or higher, 63 honor graduates, 48 members of the National Honor Society, six graduates with hero cords for blood donation and one national merit scholar.

Of the graduates, 75 earned 96 medallions across 112 career pathways within the Bemidji Career Academies. There were 15 graduates from Lumberjack High School and 12 alternative school graduates. The class also represented 11 tribal nations and had six international exchange students.

Collectively, the 2023 class completed 276 Advanced Placement and College in the High School credits. They earned a total of 1,400 college credits, which equates to roughly 12 bachelor’s degrees from a four-year university.

Graduates are set to attend an array of colleges including Johns Hopkins University, Brown University, Oregon State University and Arizona State University.

Lastly, the class earned $2.7 million in scholarships, for which they were recognized at a May 18 senior awards program.

With Bemidji Area Schools Board of Education members presenting each graduate their diploma, graduate Jacob Stanoch detailed what his diploma means to him.

“That piece of paper means a lot more than just, ‘You graduated.’ To me, it shows how hard we fought these past four years in the walls of BHS,” Jacob said in his address, “how we crawled our way through countless hours of homework, how we battled our way through classes that seemed impossible to pass and shows how we fought through life and all the junk it threw at us.

“For some, it will show their countless successes from ages 14 to 18. For some, it will symbolize their own struggles they faced to receive that piece of paper. For many, it symbolizes their own story.”

The full graduation ceremony can be viewed on the Bemidji Area Schools YouTube channel.

