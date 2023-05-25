99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Bemidji garage fire results in extensive damage

A garage in Northern Township suffered extensive damage after a fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 2:18 PM

BEMIDJI — A garage in Northern Township suffered extensive damage after a fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release from Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood, at 4:18 p.m. on Wednesday, May 24, the Bemidji Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire located at 2767 Forest View Drive NE in Northern Township.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a 2 1/2-stall attached garage with black smoke and fire showing. Using a preconnected 1 3/4-inch handline, firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

Firefighters were on the scene for about 90 minutes, with 19 firefighters and seven pieces of equipment. The garage and its contents sustained extensive damage and the home suffered light smoke damage, the release said.

No injuries have been reported. The fire is under investigation and appears to be accidental in nature.

The Bemidji Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Bemidji Ambulance Service and Beltrami Electric Cooperative.

