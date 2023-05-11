99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Thursday, May 11

Bemidji garage deemed total loss after Wednesday fire

A garage on Gull Lake Loop Road has been deemed a total loss after a fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon.

A garage has been deemed a total loss after a fire broke out on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, on Gull Lake Loop Road in Bemidji.
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 4:10 PM

BEMIDJI — A garage on Gull Lake Loop Road has been deemed a total loss after a fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a release from Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood, at 3:58 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, firefighters responded to the report of a structure fire at 16395 Gull Lake Loop Road NE.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a detached garage fully engulfed in fire. Because of the intensity of the fire, firefighters went into a defensive mode and fought the fire from the exterior with a 2 1/2-inch attack line.

A garage has been deemed a total loss after a fire broke out on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, on Gull Lake Loop Road in Bemidji.
As more crews arrived, additional handlines were pulled to help extinguish the fire.

Firefighters were on the scene for about three hours, with 29 firefighters and 11 pieces of equipment. The structure and its contents are considered a total loss.

One firefighter injury was reported. The fire is under investigation and appears to be accidental in nature, the release said.

The Bemidji Fire Department was assisted by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Bemidji Ambulance Service and Beltrami Electric Cooperative.

A garage has been deemed a total loss after a fire broke out on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, on Gull Lake Loop Road in Bemidji.
