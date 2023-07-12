Bemidji firefighter terminated after investigation into alleged misconduct

BEMIDJI — Longtime Bemidji firefighter Bill Batchelder has been terminated after an investigation earlier this year revealed recent alleged misconduct and a history of disciplinary action.

Batchelder, who owns and operates Bemidji Woolen Mills in downtown Bemidji and ran for a spot on the Bemidji City Council in early 2022, has been employed with the Bemidji Fire Department as a paid on-call firefighter since 1985.

Bill Batchelder Contributed

He was informed in a May 8 Notice of Intent to Discharge from Employment and Opportunity to Respond that he would be placed on disciplinary, administrative leave without pay or benefits.

The notice, sent by City Clerk and Acting City Manager Michelle Miller, also stated that he would be discharged from his employment with the city effective May 15. On May 16, Batchelder received his letter of termination.

“As you are aware, you received a letter from me to you, dated May 8, 2023, primarily notifying you of (1) my intent to terminate you from your employment with the city; (2) the basis of such action; and (3) your opportunity to respond by submitting a written response to my office by May 12, 2023,” the letter read. “I made the final decision in this matter to terminate you from employment with the city. Therefore, your last day of employment with the city will be May 16, 2023.”

According to the May 8 notice, Batchelder was involved in instances of misconduct in early January and was placed on non-disciplinary administrative leave on Jan. 18 as the allegations were investigated.

“On January 18, 2023, you were placed on non-disciplinary administrative leave from your employment with the city based on allegations that you engaged in conduct on and/or around January 12, 2023, that was threatening to the health, safety, and security of other city employees and the public; disrespectful and offensive behavior that is reasonably likely to make others reluctant to work with you; and is reasonably likely to or does substantially impair efficient and orderly operations and the public perception of you, and the city's ability to perform its expected public safety function,” the notice read.

The allegations

According to the letter, these allegations were in reference to Batchelder’s behavior off duty at Ruttger's Birchmont Lodge, where law enforcement was called in regards to the concern of sex trafficking and prostitution after he stated to multiple people that “a female would have sex with (him) for $1,000, but refused to have a threesome for $1,500.”

According to the notice, on Jan. 8, Batchelder made an unwanted sexual comment toward the owner of Ruttger's, stating "I see you have a blow-up doll in your Jaguar" as the owner was walking past Batchelder in the bar.

The owner had a dog in the front seat of her vehicle and it was noted that “this comment was very upsetting to (the owner) as the bar was full of customers.”

A few days later on Jan. 12, Batchelder allegedly told a Ruttger’s bartender that an older man he was meeting with “brought this high-end prostitution over from Ghana, Africa, and gets her here and cannot afford her because he is broke from paying to get here,” the letter read.

The document then added that Batchelder also stated, "She wants a $1,000 a night,” and “I would pay $750 and the other guy pay $750 for a threesome (but) she wasn't about that." Batchelder then allegedly laughed and said, "I hope the sheriff doesn't show up tonight” before leaving.

The investigation found that another patron and staff at the bar that night heard statements from Batchelder, specifically that he was expecting sexual favors from the female and was asking $1,500 for a threesome.

Batchelder’s behavior, along with the behavior of the older man and the female, brought concerns to Ruttger's staff that the female may be the victim of sex trafficking or prostitution, prompting them to contact law enforcement.

The letter expressed that Batchelder’s actions violated workplace standards, including the Bemidji Fire Department Regulations and Standard Operating Guidelines Code of Ethics, as well as several city personnel policies, specifically policies against those who solicit an individual to practice prostitution or promotes the prostitution of an individual.

The notice read that Batchelder’s behavior on Jan. 8 and 12 “tarnished the respect for the Bemidji Fire Department and the city with a business owner in the community, who was aware that (he was) a Bemidji Fire Fighter” and “damaged the reputation for the Bemidji Fire Department and the city by soliciting prostitution in a public place.”

These allegations were investigated by the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office. Once the city received a copy of the reports, independent investigator Keith Hiller was called to look further into the incident.

Batchelder was ordered to appear for an interview with Hiller on April 3, but he did not show up. He was then ordered to appear for an interview on April 7, but he again failed to appear. Hiller completed his investigation on April 11, according to the document.

Other misconduct

Along with the alleged misconduct, information from Batchelder’s record of service noted in the May 8 letter showed that:

In 1993, he received a notice that he failed to meet the attendance quota for General Alarms.

In 1997, he received a notice that he failed to meet the quota for General Alarms.

In 2009, he received a letter of warning for “behavior, misconduct and off-duty conduct that is potentially damaging to the reputation of the city.”

In 2016, he received a written reprimand from then-Fire Chief David Hoefer and was suspended for three weeks for making social media comments about then-mayor Rita Albrecht and the actions of the city.

“Today it was brought to my attention that you recently made public comments on social media about the mayor and actions of the city of Bemidji,” the reprimand read. “Some feel your conduct is offensive to others, you are publicly attacking the mayor, deliberately stirring ill-will in the community, and your behavior has been described as embarrassing to other city employees.

“In addition, at the Bemidji Firefighter's Relief Association meeting on June 14 regarding the annual pension contribution proposal, you made many disparaging and disrespectful comments in front of your coworkers about the mayor, council members and city staff. I believe this is unacceptable conduct for a city of Bemidji employee and Bemidji Firefighter.”

Batchelder did not sign the notice of unpaid suspension, but Hoefer wrote at the bottom of the letter, “Bill refused to sign, however, he did agree to the requirements of the reprimand and suspension.”

In 2018, he was given a verbal reprimand for personalizing fire department equipment, use of a phone for taking pictures at fire department activities, and inappropriate driving conduct while driving fire department vehicles and failure to follow policy in regards to those vehicles.

Notes from a meeting with Batchelder about the issues stated that “Bill expressed appreciation that we spent time discussing these items with him and a willingness to make changes.”

In 2021, he received a written warning for insubordination for inviting a city council member to a fire department meeting.

In 2022, he received a verbal reprimand for not completing and turning in proof of training when instructed to do so.