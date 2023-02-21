99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bemidji Fire Department holds annual Relief Association Recognition Dinner

Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood, left, and BFD Relief Association President Ben Hein, right, present Assistant Chief Bruce "Gramps" Hemstad with an award for his 32 years of service with the department.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 21, 2023 10:41 AM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Fire Department held its annual Relief Association Recognition Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 18, for the first time in several years after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hosted by the Relief Association at the Hampton Inn and Suites, the evening included a social hour, dinner and a presentation program emceed by BFD Relief Association President Ben Hein, along with a short speech from Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince.

Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince speaks during a Bemidji Fire Department Relief Association Recognition Dinner on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023, at the Hampton Inn and Suites.
Contributed

Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood and Assistant Fire Chief Hein presented several longtime firefighters with service awards during the program.

Firefighter Dick Sathers received an award for his 46 years and nine months of service with the department, Assistant Chief Bruce "Gramps" Hemstad received an award for his 32 years of service and firefighter Eric Palmer received an award for his 22 years of service with the department.

Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood, left, and BFD Relief Association President Ben Hein, right, present firefighter Eric Palmer with an award for his 22 years of service with the department.
Contributed
Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood, left, and BFD Relief Association President Ben Hein, right, present firefighter Dick Sathers with an award for his 46 years and nine months of service with the department.
Contributed

Captain Walter Lindahl received an award for the 10 years and nine months he served the department before leaving due to a medical condition.

Bemidji Fire Chief Justin Sherwood, left, presents Captain Walter Lindahl with an award for the 10 years and nine months he served the department before leaving due to a medical condition.
Contributed

Bemidji Fire Station No. 2 firefighters Chad Aylesworth, Henry Steever, Linda Roberts, Captain Chris Oelrich and Captain Gordy Beighley presented firefighter Jeff Skime with an award for his 32 years of service with the department.

Bemidji Fire Station No. 2 firefighters Chad Aylesworth, Henry Steever, Linda Roberts, Captain Chris Oelrich and Captain Gordy Beighley present firefighter Jeff Skime with an award for his 32 years of service with the department.
Contributed

Paul Burnham was unable to attend but also was honored for his 26 years of service.

