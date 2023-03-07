Bemidji felon indicted for meth, illegal firearm possession

BEMIDJI — A Bemidji felon has been indicted for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and illegal possession of a firearm.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, on Dec. 23, 2022, law enforcement found that 35-year-old Kenneth Darnell Triplett, of Bemidji, possessed a distribution amount of methamphetamine and two firearms, a Taurus model G3 9mm pistol and an H&R model 732 .32 caliber revolver.

Because Triplett has multiple prior felony convictions in Michigan and Illinois, including armed robbery and controlled substance delivery, he is prohibited under federal law from possessing firearms or ammunition at any time, the release said.

The indictment has charged Triplett with one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possessing a firearm as a felon.

He made his initial appearance on Tuesday, March 7, in U.S. District Court, and was ordered to remain in custody pending further proceedings.

The case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force, the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.