Bemidji Elks Lodge donates $500 to McKinney-Vento program
The Bemidji Elks Lodge recently donated $500 to the Bemidji School District's McKinney-Vento program, which supports families and youth in housing transition.
"Last year 132 children in ISD 31 needed help," a release said. "The Elks donation will go a long way in helping with afterschool activities, clothing and toiletries."
