99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Sunday, April 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bemidji Elks Lodge donates $500 to McKinney-Vento program

The Bemidji Elks Lodge recently donated $500 to the Bemidji School District's McKinney-Vento program, which supports families and youth in housing transition.

Bemidji Elk's Lodge #1052, Families & Youth in Housing Transition 2-27-2023.jpg
Pictured from left: Elks Lodge Secretary Kala Henkensiefken, Lodge Officer Don Papreck, Program Director Lindsey Olding and Past Exalted Ruler Bill Batchelder.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:34 AM

The Bemidji Elks Lodge recently donated $500 to the Bemidji School District's McKinney-Vento program, which supports families and youth in housing transition.

"Last year 132 children in ISD 31 needed help," a release said. "The Elks donation will go a long way in helping with afterschool activities, clothing and toiletries."

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
IL photo.jpg
Local
United Way of Bemidji Area receives $3,000 for Imagination Library Early Literacy Program
April 01, 2023 09:36 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
040123.N.BP.RADIOTHEATER - LEAD.jpg
Local
‘As the Wind Blows’: Beltrami Area Theater Club produces original radio drama
April 01, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
Local
From the Archives: April 1 in the Pioneer
April 01, 2023 06:40 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
040123.N.BP.HSTSHOW - 12.jpg
Local
Bemidji Jaycees' 44th Home, Sport and Travel Show is underway
March 31, 2023 08:45 PM
 · 
By  Annalise Braught
040123.S.BP.SNOWPICKLEBALL Jarad Syrstad.jpg.JPG
Sports
Shoveling out of a pickle: Local pickleball players make the most of public courts in winter months
March 31, 2023 11:05 AM
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Greater Minnesota Housing Fund.jpg
Health
Greater Minnesota Housing Fund creates initiative to connect health care systems to supportive housing
April 01, 2023 07:50 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
021220.N.BP.DEUCES.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Deuces Wild Dueling Pianos return to Bemidji May 13
February 11, 2020 07:20 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report