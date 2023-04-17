Bemidji Early Childhood Collaborative to feature author Julia Cook

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji Early Childhood Collaborative is partnering with various local organizations to feature author Julia Cook April 18-20.

"Cook is nationally recognized as an award-winning children’s book author and parenting expert," a release said. "She has presented in thousands of schools across the country and abroad, and regularly speaks at national education and counseling conferences."

Julia Cook

She has published nearly 100 children’s books with various characters and social development topics. Her books showcase her innate ability to enter the worldview of children who can then use her storybooks to grow, the release added.

Community members can enjoy a presentation at the following events:



Storytime at the Carnegie Library from 9 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, in partnership with Bemidji Parks and Recreation and Friends of the Carnegie Library.

Presentation and a book signing at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19, at Four Pines Bookstore.

Workshop on Mental Wellness from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, at First Lutheran Church. The cost is $85 and registration is available on BemidjiEarlyChildhoodCollaborative.org.

Cook will also be doing two school visits at Lincoln Elementary and J.W. Smith Elementary where she will present reading and writing workshops for the students along with a special parent night for Lincoln families.

"The goal behind Cook’s work is to actively involve young people in fun, memorable stories and teach them to become lifelong problem solvers," the release said. "Inspiration for her books comes from working with children and carefully listening to counselors, parents and teachers, in order to stay on top of needs in the classroom and at home."