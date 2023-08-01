Bemidji couple celebrates 10 years since legalization of same-sex marriage in Minnesota

BEMIDJI — Like so many other LGBTQ+ couples, Emily Papke-Larson and Emily Powers never thought that marriage would be an option for them.

Same-sex marriage was illegal in the majority of the United States, and that didn’t seem likely to change.

“When we first started dating, we knew that we were never going to be able to get married,” Papke-Larson of Bemidji shared. “We decided that we were just going to live our lives as if we were a couple in a committed relationship because we really thought that marriage was not going to happen.”

As the conversation around marriage equality gained momentum in Minnesota and across the country, the word "never" started to waiver.

“I remember how quickly it felt like the tides changed, it was amazing,” Papke-Larson said.

Through the efforts of community organizers and the legislature, Minnesota legalized same-sex marriage on Aug. 1, 2013. The legislation affirmed that Bemidji couple Papke-Larson and Powers, along with countless others across Minnesota had the right to marry the person they loved.

Emily Papke-Larson, right and her then-girlfriend Emily Powers are pictured in 2013 after the recent legalization of same-sex marriage in Minnesota. Pioneer file photo

A monumental decision

The lead-up to that legislation wasn’t easy, however, occurring just six months after a proposed amendment that would have banned same-sex unions in the state. After a rallying of the LGBTQ+ community and its allies, the amendment was voted down.

Papke-Larson remembers the conversations around the amendment and the stress it caused for so many LGBTQ+ people.

“It felt so personal and painful,” she recalled. “There were these people who were supportive and wanted what was essentially equal rights for everyone and people who were maybe fearful of what that would mean.”

It was during this time that Papke-Larson became involved in LGBTQ+ activism, inspired by those around her.

“That was the first time, especially for me as a young person, that I saw folks around me that were taking this personal risk by saying ‘This affects me. This affects people that you know, people that you love,’” Papke-Larson said. “There’s also an empowering piece in realizing that you are not alone and that there are other people who are part of this thing that’s larger than you.”

The amendment was voted down and marriage equality passed soon after. Papke-Larson and Powers celebrated, along with other members of the LGBTQ+ community, but they weren’t quite ready to get married themselves.

“We didn’t have the finances in place or the plans,” Papke-Larson explained. “We felt like we were kind of in the process of figuring out what it meant for us now that all of a sudden it was legal.”

Instead, they waited for a few years and made the decision to tie the knot in June 2015 — the same month that marriage equality was upheld nationwide.

Emily Papke-Larson, left, and her wife Emily Powers celebrate their wedding in June 2015, around two years after Minnesota legalized same-sex marriage. Courtesy / Kellie Lindquist

“(Marriage) has meant stability, a sense of home in my partner, a deeper commitment in choosing each other and getting to continue to make that choice every day,” Papke-Larson shared. “It’s also allowed us to be legally recognized as a family, which is especially important.”

As a pastor at First Lutheran Church in Bemidji, Lutheran Campus Ministries and Community of Grace, Papke-Larson has also had the opportunity to share in the joy of other LGBTQ+ couples as she’s officiated their weddings.

“I’ve noticed there’s a particular joy about those weddings,” Papke-Larson shared. “I think that it comes from recognizing that we’re all there because of the queer folks and allies who came before us, who knew that we deserve the same rights and responsibilities as everybody else. They didn’t give up on that and to me that’s hope.”

Fighting for equality

The significance of that action, of being able to marry the person she loves and help others do the same, is something Papke-Larson works to recognize and celebrate, even when marriage has become a routine part of her life.

“A lot of the time marriage is just routine: we do the dishes, we argue, we laugh and it’s just everyday life,” she explained. “But I’ve heard stories from my elders of people they loved and close family members who weren’t able to marry, times when they weren’t able to enter a hospital room when their partner was sick, stories of partners who died of AIDS. … It wasn’t until I heard those that I started to recognize the importance, the sacredness of what is ordinary and routine.”

Papke-Larson also emphasized that even with the progress that's been made, there’s still work to be done.

“There are so many things that still need to happen when it comes to the acceptance and safety of the LGBTQIATS+ community, and I’m thinking especially of our transgender siblings and the support that’s needed for them,” she added. “But I think there are benchmarks along the way that can help us measure how far we’ve come and marriage equality is one of those.”

Papke-Larson shared that she believes it's important to remember those who fought for equality that the LGBTQ+ community is able to enjoy today, especially as work continues for progress and acceptance.

“That miracle (of marriage equality) came from the incredible hard work and bravery of people whose names we don’t know and probably will never know,” Papke-Larson said, “We inherited the bravery, the beauty, and some of the trauma and hardships that (they) went through. I’m really thankful for everything they did.”