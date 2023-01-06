Bemidji Community Food Shelf wraps up record-breaking year of service

BEMIDJI — As the Bemidji Community Food Shelf wraps up a year of record numbers in 2022, Executive Director Mike Olson plans to start the new year off strong.

The first thing on his list heading into the new year was to brighten up the space and create a better shopping experience.

In December, BCFS volunteers were hard at work preparing for a new floor and in the words of Olson, they started with an industrial shop and ended with a grocery store.

AJ’s Overlays employees sand the shopping center floor during a floor renovation in mid-December. Contributed

“The first time I walked in to see the new floor I had to put my sunglasses on,” Olson said with a laugh. “It’s so much brighter, cleaner and going to make the shopping experience and volunteering here much more pleasant.”

Funded by contributions from the public and with the help of Blue Ox Moving Company and AJ’s Overlays, BCFS is ready to serve the Bemidji community and face whatever challenges the new year may bring.

The Bemidji Community Food Shelf's new shopping area floor shines after the renovation was completed on Dec. 15, 2022. Contributed

“We have such a strong group of volunteers and the community support for the food shelf is wonderful. We're feeling confident about our ability to address the needs (of the community) going forward,” Olson said. “Of course, if a recession or some other catastrophe hits that we're not aware of will have an impact and bring challenges, but right now the food shelf is positioned well to start the new year.”

A record year

Milestones were made in 2022 as the BCFS celebrated 40 years of service to the community along with a 40% increase in the number of people seeking meals since 2021 as they served over 28,000 people, 9,200 households and 10,000 children last year.

“One of the areas we saw significant growth in was children. There were about 10,000 children that we served last year,” Olson said. “We expect that that's a result of the increase in the number of families but the number of children grew about 45% over last year as well.”

According to Olson, there are three definitive reasons why the numbers increased exponentially in 2022: the increases in demand from the reduction in support, a decrease in contributions, and lastly, increased food costs.

“This is a nationwide trend — all the COVID support, child care, tax credit and the increase in (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) benefits,” Olson explained. “We are getting good support, but (contributions are still) down from the COVID years. We’ve also run into increased costs for the food, we still purchase half to two-thirds of the food that we give, so that has been a bit of a challenge that we have to overcome going forward.”

Olson and food shelf volunteers already have the month of March on their minds, as that’s one of the major times when people contribute in honor of FoodShare month. Hopeful that they’ll see good support during that time, right now, they’re excited to welcome people back in after being closed for renovations.

“We could not have done it without the help of these awesome community members,” Olson said. “We ended the year strong and we’re starting (this year) off in a strong position to serve the community.”

The food shelf is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. For more information, visit bsfsmn.org.