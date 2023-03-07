Bemidji city staff raise concerns over MOU with Northern Township

BEMIDJI — Members of the city’s engineering and legal staff raised concerns to the Bemidji City Council during its Monday meeting on the proposed MOU with Northern Township, which would allow the township to connect to the city’s water and sewer infrastructure without annexation.

Their primary concerns were emergency maintenance response and the potential consequences of setting a legal precedent, both of allowing a township to connect to city infrastructure and setting the city’s northern boundary.

Discussion first began when Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge approached the city requesting to connect to its system back in 2021. However, the city informed the owners that this would require annexation, a proposal that received considerable pushback from Northern Township.

Last January, Bemidji and Northern Township drafted six options, some of which included annexation and others that did not. The plan that Northern Township favored was to build its own water and sewer infrastructure and connect it to Bemidji’s for an established fee.

In a recent meeting, Northern Township presented the city council with a proposed memorandum of understanding outlining the project and each party’s involvement.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, after review by both Bemidji’s Department of Public Works and City Attorney Katie Nolting, staff raised concerns about the MOU to the council.

City Engineer Sam Anderson shared concerns over emergency maintenance responses if something were to break in part of the privately owned system, and how this decision could impact future agreements with other private developers.

“There’s next year, and there’s 30 years, 50 years,” Anderson said. “What are the things that can go wrong?”

The majority of the staff’s concerns with the MOU, however, came from a legal standpoint.

“The city’s had a longstanding policy that does not allow anyone to connect to its infrastructure that is not annexed or going to be annexed,” said City Attorney Katie Nolting, “There’s a reason and a basis for that policy.”

Nolting explained that the city has litigated cases related to annexation and the connection to services and that those who were annexed through the court in the past might dislike that the city didn’t provide them with a similar option and request it retroactively.

Another concern raised by Nolting was that this project could result in permanently defining the northern border of Bemidji, and set a precedent for other townships to negotiate similar agreements both for infrastructure and borders.

“If you allow Northern Township (to connect) we are, in essence, setting the northern border,” Nolting said. “There’s no way around that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As a follow-up to these concerns, Nolting presented the council with five options to consider moving forward:



Doing nothing, which would leave the problem of water and sewer systems around the lake as is.

Continuing to negotiate the MOU, even with the concerns raised by staff.

Contested annexation, assuming Northern Township doesn’t agree to annexation the city could take the issue to court.

Orderly annexation, if Northern Township does agree to annexation a plan could be discussed.

Merging, Bemidji would merge with Northern Township into one city, redistricting for equal representation.

Nolting emphasized that while the first two options are available to the council, they are not recommended by staff. Doing nothing for the danger it could pose to the lake and the MOU for its legal concerns.

“There are too many pitfalls, there’s too many unknowns,” Nolting added.

She provided a slightly longer explanation on the last option since it hasn’t been previously discussed.

“(Merging) would be done by agreement, but that would not only incorporate all of Northern Township into the city and it would give them equal representation," Nolting explained. "It would ultimately allow both entities to come together and be able to do what needs to be done to save the lake."

When the council discussed the options, opinions varied.

“There’s a greater issue here and that’s the lake,” said Ward 2 Councilor Josh Peterson. “I still stand by the MOU and our partners at Northern Township.”

“I don’t support the MOU with Northern Township,” said Ward 3 Councilor Ron Johnson. “Staff is suggesting engineering-wise and legally that this is not a good idea to do … I think what would work best would be the merger. That makes the most sense.”

Other councilors expressed hope for a halfway point that could lead to the issue being resolved amicably.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I really am hopeful that there is some middle ground,” said Ward 4 Councilor Emelie Rivera. “We need to get this resolved.”

The council is set to discuss the five options further during their work session on Monday, March 13.