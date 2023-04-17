Bemidji City Council to swear in Gwenia Fiskevold Gould, hold public hearings

BEMIDJI — Gwenia Fiskevold Gould will officially be sworn in as the newest member of the Bemidji City Council during tonight’s meeting, after winning the Ward 1 Special Election last week.

Fiskevold Gould beat her opponent Ron Johnson, the current Ward 3 Councilor, in Tuesday’s election 87-41.

The council will also hold two public hearings during its meeting, the first on an outdoor dining application by Keg N' Cork, and the second on the proposed new rental code that has been making its way through the ordinance process.

The rental ordinance addresses several concerns with the city’s current code, which was last updated in 2011, including issues with enforcement and occupancy limits.

A discussion of water and sewer infrastructure around the northern portion of Lake Bemidji is also on the agenda, related to recent conversations with Northern Township.

Also on the agenda is a potential adoption of a Parks and Recreation Equity-Based Strategic System Plan, which outlines the goals and future of Bemidji’s recreational trails and spaces.

The city council meeting will take place at 6 p.m. tonight, April 17, at city hall. The meeting can also be viewed on the city website, www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.