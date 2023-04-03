Bemidji City Council to summarize city manager review, revisit rental code

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji City Council is set to provide a summary of its 5-hour review of City Manager Nate Mathews that took place last week during its meeting tonight, alongside an agenda that includes revisiting a proposed rental ordinance.

Last week the council met in a closed session for a non-annual, additional review of Mathews, and by statute is required to provide a summary of its conclusions at its next regular session.

The council will also revisit a proposed rental ordinance with the hopes of eventually passing an updated code, a process that has been ongoing since October.

Also on the agenda is an application for outdoor dining from Bar 209, which includes a public hearing, and the approval of a bid for the 2023 Street Renewal Project.

This year’s street renewal project will include Mississippi Avenue from Fifth Street Northwest to 12th Street Northwest, with the bid recommended to go to Northern Paving for the amount of $1,937,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. tonight, April 3, at city hall. The meeting can also be viewed on the city website, www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.