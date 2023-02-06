99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bemidji City Council to revisit city manager discussion, honor POWs

The Bemidji City Council will honor veterans in a POW/MIA flag ceremony held at city hall, and will also revisit a discussion to set a date to review City Manager Nate Mathews’ employment.

City of Bemidji web art .jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
February 06, 2023 11:01 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji City Council will hold a POW/MIA flag ceremony to honor veterans during its meeting tonight after a request was placed to fly the POW flag in city hall.

Also on the council’s agenda is to consider a memorandum of understanding with Northern Township around the township’s plans to develop its own water and sewer system.

The proposed plan, which would have Northern Township construct its own water and sewer infrastructure that would connect to Bemidji’s systems for an established fee, was first discussed last February by the two governments.

The motivation behind the discussion was a request by Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge to connect to the city’s water and sewer system, which was opposed by the township since it would require the annexation of several properties.

Northern Township’s current plan, which does not require annexation, has been in planning for several months as the township seeks state support. A memorandum of understanding would outline Bemidji’s involvement and each party's responsibilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The last item on the council’s agenda is to discuss the possibility of setting a date for a discussion on the continuation of City Manager Nate Mathews’ employment.

This comes after a surprise addition to the agenda of the council’s last formal meeting, where At-Large Councilor Audrey Thayer raised the topic.

The city council meeting will take place at 6 p.m. tonight, Feb. 6, at city hall. The meeting can also be viewed on the city website, www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.

Related Topics: BEMIDJI CITY COUNCILGOVERNMENT AND POLITICS
By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
Police Lights.jpg
Local
Man taken into custody for treatment after making threats against law enforcement in Bemidji
A man has been taken into custody for treatment after making "threats of a shoot-out" and other threats toward law enforcement on Sunday in Bemidji.
February 06, 2023 11:59 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Poetry SLAM graphic.jpg
Local
Poetry SLAM! series continues at Fozzie's Feb. 16
Watermark's second-of-the-season Spoken Word Poetry SLAM will be held at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16, at Fozzie's Smokin' Bar-B-Q, 114 Third St.
February 04, 2023 03:54 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
Bemidji Elks lodge.jpg
Local
A new chapter: Bemidji Elks Lodge sells downtown building after more than 100 years
After over 100 years as a prominent downtown location, the Bemidji Elks Lodge has sold its building, opening a new chapter for the organization as it looks to the future.
February 04, 2023 07:40 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
Pioneer Archives web art.jpg
Local
From the Archives: February 4 in the Pioneer
What was printed on this day 10, 25, 50 and 100 years ago.
February 04, 2023 06:40 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report