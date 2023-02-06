Bemidji City Council to revisit city manager discussion, honor POWs

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji City Council will hold a POW/MIA flag ceremony to honor veterans during its meeting tonight after a request was placed to fly the POW flag in city hall.

Also on the council’s agenda is to consider a memorandum of understanding with Northern Township around the township’s plans to develop its own water and sewer system.

The proposed plan, which would have Northern Township construct its own water and sewer infrastructure that would connect to Bemidji’s systems for an established fee, was first discussed last February by the two governments.

The motivation behind the discussion was a request by Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge to connect to the city’s water and sewer system, which was opposed by the township since it would require the annexation of several properties.

Northern Township’s current plan, which does not require annexation, has been in planning for several months as the township seeks state support. A memorandum of understanding would outline Bemidji’s involvement and each party's responsibilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The last item on the council’s agenda is to discuss the possibility of setting a date for a discussion on the continuation of City Manager Nate Mathews’ employment.

This comes after a surprise addition to the agenda of the council’s last formal meeting, where At-Large Councilor Audrey Thayer raised the topic.

The city council meeting will take place at 6 p.m. tonight, Feb. 6, at city hall. The meeting can also be viewed on the city website, www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.