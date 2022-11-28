SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bemidji City Council to receive update on displaying tribal flags

The Bemidji City Council will receive an update during tonight’s meeting on the progress that's been made toward displaying the tribal flags of Leech Lake, Red Lake and White Earth Nations in City Hall.

By Pioneer Staff Report
November 28, 2022 10:05 AM
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji City Council will receive an update on the progress that has been made toward displaying the flags of Leech Lake, Red Lake and White Earth Nations in Bemidji City Hall during tonight’s work session.

The progress report comes after the council unanimously agreed to pursue the possibility during its Nov. 14 meeting, directing staff to reach out to the neighboring nations for further discussion.

Displaying the flags in city hall, which has been discussed by the council on and off since 2021, would aim to recognize the relationships between the city and the three nations’ governments, as well as bring more visibility to Bemidji’s Native American residents.

Some of the nations have already expressed that they would be in favor of having their flags displayed at city hall, and Leech Lake has already provided a flag to the city for that purpose.

Formal approval is expected soon, with the current goal being to have the flags displayed by the end of the year, if possible.

The city council meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. tonight, Nov. 28, at City Hall.

