Bemidji City Council to once again revisit rental code

The Bemidji City Council is set to revisit its discussion of the rental code during its work session tonight.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 12:07 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji City Council is set to revisit its discussion of the rental code during its work session tonight.

A proposed update to the rental code, which was last changed in 2011, was brought to the council in October but has faced several delays as council members have requested adjustments and more information.

The original ordinance process was halted in December to allow for further public comment, which led to a listening session held in February.

This work session will involve discussions on how to proceed, particularly around the issue of occupancy limits which have been heavily discussed throughout the process.

One of the options that has been presented to the council regarding occupancy limits is to leave the definition as is, which has no occupancy limits for families but limits the number of unrelated tenants to four.

The other options involve changing this definition and defining occupancy by how many tenants a rental unit can safely accommodate, a discussion that has revolved around using egress windows as the definition’s basis.

The city council meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. tonight, March 27, at City Hall.

