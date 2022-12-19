Bemidji City Council to hold Tribal Flag ceremony, revisit proposed rental code

BEMIDJI — A special ceremony will be held before the Bemidji City Council’s regular session today, as the flags of Leech Lake, Red Lake and White Earth Nations are set to be displayed in city hall.

The ceremony, which comes after the city council approved the flags’ display in November, will take place at 5 p.m. tonight.

Following the ceremony, the city council’s regular session will begin at 6 p.m. and will include a heavily debated topic as the council revisits the proposed changes to the city’s rental ordinance.

Last updated in 2011, the rental ordinance has been under review for over a year. First presented to the full council in October, the ordinance has been delayed several times to allow for further discussion, most recently during the council’s Nov. 21 meeting.

The ordinance is up for its second reading of a three-reading process. If any changes are made after the second reading, a unanimous vote by the council is required to pass the new rental code.

Also on the agenda for tonight’s meeting is a public hearing for the capital improvement plans for the city of Bemidji and the Sanford Center, and the council’s final approval for the city’s 2023 budget.

The city council’s regular meeting will take place at 6 p.m. tonight, Dec. 19, at City Hall. The meeting can also be viewed on the city's website, www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.