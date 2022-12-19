SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bemidji City Council to hold Tribal Flag ceremony, revisit proposed rental code

The Bemidji City Council will hold a special ceremony at 5 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, welcoming the display of tribal flags in city hall followed by further discussion of a proposed rental ordinance.

Bemidji City Hall
Bemidji City Hall. Pioneer file photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 19, 2022 10:22 AM
BEMIDJI — A special ceremony will be held before the Bemidji City Council’s regular session today, as the flags of Leech Lake, Red Lake and White Earth Nations are set to be displayed in city hall.

The ceremony, which comes after the city council approved the flags’ display in November, will take place at 5 p.m. tonight.

Following the ceremony, the city council’s regular session will begin at 6 p.m. and will include a heavily debated topic as the council revisits the proposed changes to the city’s rental ordinance.

Last updated in 2011, the rental ordinance has been under review for over a year. First presented to the full council in October, the ordinance has been delayed several times to allow for further discussion, most recently during the council’s Nov. 21 meeting.

The ordinance is up for its second reading of a three-reading process. If any changes are made after the second reading, a unanimous vote by the council is required to pass the new rental code.

Also on the agenda for tonight’s meeting is a public hearing for the capital improvement plans for the city of Bemidji and the Sanford Center, and the council’s final approval for the city’s 2023 budget.

The city council’s regular meeting will take place at 6 p.m. tonight, Dec. 19, at City Hall. The meeting can also be viewed on the city's website, www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
