Bemidji City Council to hold special session on housing

BEMIDJI — Following several local housing crises in the past two years, the Bemidji City Council will be holding a special work session on housing on Tuesday evening.

In 2022, several buildings of the Ridgeway I and II apartment complex were closed following safety concerns, and in July of this year, 47 residents were ordered to evacuate the Red Pine Estates due to structural concerns.

Both of these incidents, along with the overall tight housing market in Bemidji, have led city staff and the council to consider what possibilities exist to improve responses to housing crises and to assist in the creation of more affordable housing stock.

The meeting will include a discussion on potential changes to the rental ordinance, which was just updated this past May, alongside planning and zoning ordinances and economic development.

The city council meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. tonight, Aug. 29, at city hall. It can also be viewed on the city website www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.