Bemidji City Council to hold regular, special meeting on proposed Rail Corridor development

The Bemidji City Council will hold a special meeting in addition to its regular session on Monday, June 5, to hear an update on plans for the Rail Corridor downtown.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:26 PM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji City Council will hold two meetings on Monday, June 5, its regular session at 6 p.m. and a special meeting at 3 p.m. about plans for the proposed Rail Corridor development.

The special meeting, which will be held at city hall in the afternoon, will feature an update from Sanford Health and Greater Bemidji on plans to develop a community wellness center, which was initially proposed by Sanford Health in 2021 which would own and operate the facility.

Since its suggestion, the city has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Kraus-Anderson Construction and conducted a study of the project’s feasibility and requirements.

During the last update on the proposal, the estimated cost of the facility was $87 million and the city was considering implementing a Tax Increment Financing District to help pay for the project.

The council’s regular session, which will begin at 6 p.m. at city hall, will include a recap of some of the special meeting’s topics, with a report by Greater Bemidji on the agenda and an update on the Rail Corridor development project.

Also on the agenda will be the continued search for a new city manager, after former manager Nate Mathews resigned in April.

At the council’s last meeting, the city extended its search process as it looks for a consulting firm to help find and evaluate candidates for the position.

The city council will also consider a request to waive fees for Northwoods Habitat for Humanity and discuss implementing a job study to examine pay and staffing needs among city employees.

The regular session of the city council will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 5, at city hall. The meeting can also be viewed on the city website, www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.

Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
