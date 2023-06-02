Bemidji City Council to hold regular, special meeting on proposed Rail Corridor development

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji City Council will hold two meetings on Monday, June 5, its regular session at 6 p.m. and a special meeting at 3 p.m. about plans for the proposed Rail Corridor development.

The special meeting, which will be held at city hall in the afternoon, will feature an update from Sanford Health and Greater Bemidji on plans to develop a community wellness center, which was initially proposed by Sanford Health in 2021 which would own and operate the facility.

Since its suggestion, the city has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Kraus-Anderson Construction and conducted a study of the project’s feasibility and requirements.

During the last update on the proposal, the estimated cost of the facility was $87 million and the city was considering implementing a Tax Increment Financing District to help pay for the project.

The council’s regular session, which will begin at 6 p.m. at city hall, will include a recap of some of the special meeting’s topics, with a report by Greater Bemidji on the agenda and an update on the Rail Corridor development project.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also on the agenda will be the continued search for a new city manager, after former manager Nate Mathews resigned in April.

At the council’s last meeting, the city extended its search process as it looks for a consulting firm to help find and evaluate candidates for the position.

The city council will also consider a request to waive fees for Northwoods Habitat for Humanity and discuss implementing a job study to examine pay and staffing needs among city employees.

The regular session of the city council will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, June 5, at city hall. The meeting can also be viewed on the city website, www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.