News | Local
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bemidji City Council to hold public Truth in Taxation hearing

The Bemidji City Council is set to hold a public hearing on Truth in Taxation during its regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, providing citizens an opportunity to discuss and comment on the city’s taxation process.

City of Bemidji web art .jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
December 05, 2022 09:55 AM
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji City Council is set to hold a Truth in Taxation public hearing during its regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 5, to provide citizens an opportunity to discuss and comment on the city’s taxation process.

Bemidji residents will be able to share their thoughts and concerns with the council members prior to the city’s 2023 levy rate being formalized later this month.

In a previous meeting in September, the council approved a preliminary 5% levy increase for 2023, setting the levy at $7,493,972. When taking new construction into account, the proposed net increase is 4%.

The council will also consider three resolutions to display the tribal flags of Leech Lake, Red Lake and White Earth Nations in Bemidji City Hall, the continuation of a discussion held during several previous meetings.

Other business during tonight’s meeting will include the consideration of legal services for the ongoing project to develop the Railroad Corridor south of downtown Bemidji, which hopes to create a community wellness center in partnership with Sanford Health.

The city council meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at City Hall. The meeting can also be viewed on the city's website, www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
