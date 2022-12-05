Bemidji City Council to hold public Truth in Taxation hearing

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji City Council is set to hold a Truth in Taxation public hearing during its regular meeting on Monday, Dec. 5, to provide citizens an opportunity to discuss and comment on the city’s taxation process.

Bemidji residents will be able to share their thoughts and concerns with the council members prior to the city’s 2023 levy rate being formalized later this month.

In a previous meeting in September, the council approved a preliminary 5% levy increase for 2023, setting the levy at $7,493,972. When taking new construction into account, the proposed net increase is 4%.

The council will also consider three resolutions to display the tribal flags of Leech Lake, Red Lake and White Earth Nations in Bemidji City Hall, the continuation of a discussion held during several previous meetings.

Other business during tonight’s meeting will include the consideration of legal services for the ongoing project to develop the Railroad Corridor south of downtown Bemidji, which hopes to create a community wellness center in partnership with Sanford Health.

The city council meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at City Hall. The meeting can also be viewed on the city's website, www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.