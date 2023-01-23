Bemidji City Council to hear update on Highway 197 plans

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji City Council is set to hear an update from the Minnesota Department of Transportation on its plans to improve the Highway 197 corridor through Bemidji as a part of its Monday night work session.

Plans for the reconstruction of the highway, which would stretch from Gillett Drive to Bemidji Avenue, have been discussed for several years.

The original design presented by MnDOT to the council, which would have included several roundabouts at key intersections along the corridor, failed in 2019 in a 3-4 vote after businesses raised concerns about the project’s disruption.

Following that decision by the council, MnDOT set to work with the Headwaters Regional Development Commission to draft alternatives, one of which was approved by the council in December 2021.

This project, which the council will hear an update on tonight, would include three roundabouts: at the Menard’s entrance, Middle School Drive and Hannah Avenue.

ADVERTISEMENT

In August 2022, MnDOT was awarded an $18 million grant for the highway’s reconstruction. The total cost of the project is estimated between $18.5 and $20 million.

The city council meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. tonight, Jan. 23, at City Hall.