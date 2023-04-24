99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bemidji City Council to discuss water main concerns at Bemidji Regional Airport

The Bemidji City Council is set to discuss a proposal to develop Planning Area 3 at the Bemidji Regional Airport during a meeting at 5:30 p.m. tonight, April 24, at city hall.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 9:51 AM

BEMIDJI — During tonight's meeting, the Bemidji City Council will discuss potential infrastructure expansion at the Bemidji Regional Airport to support development in the airport’s Planning Area 3.

This discussion will continue one that began with the council in July 2022, which brought to the council’s attention a dead-end water main extending to Area 3 that was creating an obstacle to development.

Because the water main does not loop back and has low use, chlorine levels in the water were below safety recommendations. In order to develop Area 3, the water main would have to be connected back to other infrastructure.

Since last year's meeting, the city’s engineering staff have been meeting with the airport to develop a plan to address this concern. The first phase would create a taxi lane in Area 3, and the second phase would loop the water main.

The council’s work session will include a discussion on how this project would be financed, with the first phase planning to use grant funds and the second phase splitting costs between the airport and the city.

The city council meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. tonight, April 24, at city hall.

