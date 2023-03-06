Bemidji City Council to discuss MOU with Northern Township

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji City Council is set to consider a memorandum of understanding with Northern Township around the township’s plan to develop its own water and sewer system during its meeting tonight.

The proposed plan, which would then connect the township’s system to Bemidji’s for an established fee, was first discussed last February.

The motivation for the project was a request by Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge to connect to Bemidji’s system, a request that was opposed by the township since it would have required the annexation of several properties.

Northern Township’s current plan, which does not require annexation, has been in planning for several months as the township seeks state support. A memorandum of understanding would outline Bemidji’s involvement and each party's responsibilities.

Also on the council’s agenda is the annual report from the Sanford Event Center. This report will be the first since the facility’s management was taken over by ASM Global in March with the promise of reducing operating losses from over $400,000 a year to $190,000 in its first year.

The council will also continue a discussion on the process for a performance review of City Manager Nate Mathews, a topic that has been contentious in the community since a surprise addition to the agenda was added regarding Mathews during a meeting in January.

A final item on the council’s agenda relates to considering a professional services agreement for a project on Middle School Drive and Hannah Avenue Northwest.

The city council meeting will take place at 6 p.m. tonight, March 6, at city hall. The meeting can also be viewed on the city website, www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.