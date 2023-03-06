99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 6

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bemidji City Council to discuss MOU with Northern Township

The Bemidji City Council will consider an MOU with Northern Township on extending water and sewer services during its meeting tonight and will hear the annual report from the Sanford Event Center.

City of Bemidji web art .jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
March 06, 2023 10:44 AM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji City Council is set to consider a memorandum of understanding with Northern Township around the township’s plan to develop its own water and sewer system during its meeting tonight.

The proposed plan, which would then connect the township’s system to Bemidji’s for an established fee, was first discussed last February.

The motivation for the project was a request by Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge to connect to Bemidji’s system, a request that was opposed by the township since it would have required the annexation of several properties.

Northern Township’s current plan, which does not require annexation, has been in planning for several months as the township seeks state support. A memorandum of understanding would outline Bemidji’s involvement and each party's responsibilities.

Also on the council’s agenda is the annual report from the Sanford Event Center. This report will be the first since the facility’s management was taken over by ASM Global in March with the promise of reducing operating losses from over $400,000 a year to $190,000 in its first year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The council will also continue a discussion on the process for a performance review of City Manager Nate Mathews, a topic that has been contentious in the community since a surprise addition to the agenda was added regarding Mathews during a meeting in January.

A final item on the council’s agenda relates to considering a professional services agreement for a project on Middle School Drive and Hannah Avenue Northwest.

The city council meeting will take place at 6 p.m. tonight, March 6, at city hall. The meeting can also be viewed on the city website, www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
road closure stock photo.jpg
Local
Highway 1 in Red Lake temporarily detoured due to water main break
March 06, 2023 10:32 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
controlled burn smoke
Local
Controlled burn underway March 6 at Beltrami County landfill
March 06, 2023 10:00 AM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
DSC_7280-2.jpg
Local
Kirin Christianson became Mrs. Minnesota for a lot more than just a crown
March 04, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman