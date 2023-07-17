Bemidji City Council to discuss downtown parking, cannabis legislation

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji City Council will hold its regular session on Monday night, with an agenda that includes considering a request by the Bemidji Chamber of Commerce and the Bemidji Downtown Alliance to alter downtown parking.

The request, which the council will consider, would turn parallel parking spaces located on three downtown streets into diagonal spaces. If each section is approved, it would create an additional 12 parking spaces.

The sections under consideration are America Avenue from Third Street to Fourth Street, Minnesota Avenue just south of Second Street, and Sixth Street from Beltrami Avenue to Bemidji Avenue.

During its session, the council will also consider awarding a bid to extend sewer services to Algoma Street following a request by Accidentally Cool Games and A.L. Restaurant Supply. The total project cost is estimated at $174,500.

The council will also consider setting a date to hear public input on Minnesota’s recent cannabis legislation, which will legalize recreational marijuana use on Aug. 1, 2023. The council began its own discussion on the topic during a meeting on June 26.

Also on the agenda is a potential professional services agreement with Abdo Financial Solutions to assist the city with financial matters during the remainder of the year, after Bemidj’s Financial Director Ron Eischens submitted his notice of resignation.

The city council meeting will be held at 6 p.m. tonight, July 17, at city hall. The meeting can also be viewed on the city website, www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.