Bemidji City Council to continue discussions on water and sewer around Lake Bemidji

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji City Council will hold a special session tonight to continue discussions on water and sewer services around Lake Bemidji.

First brought up two years ago when Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge requested to connect to city water and sewer, the conversation has been ongoing, bringing up debates on annexation with Northern Township and public infrastructure.

Because annexation was opposed by residents of Northern Township, the city council and the township board have been having regular discussions on how to move forward.

One of the proposals was that Northern Township would create its own water and sewer infrastructure and connect it to Bemidji’s for an established fee. However, legal concerns about this option were brought up by city staff during a meeting in March.

Tonight’s meeting will continue deliberation on the topic, as the only item on the agenda.

The city council meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. tonight, May 8, at city hall.