Bemidji City Council to continue 2024 budget discussions

Bemidji City Hall
Bemidji City Hall.
Pioneer file photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 11:25 AM

BEMIDJI — The city will continue its 2024 budget process during the Bemidji City Council’s work session tonight, with a conversation on the financial management plan.

The meeting will include a presentation breaking down different costs and revenues the city will have to consider prior to approving a preliminary tax levy.

These include new and continued expenses, such as personnel costs, capital improvements and new revenue the city expects to bring in.

The council will have to make determinations on what to include in the budget and what not to include, with the presentation including different potential levies and their impact on the average tax payer.

A preliminary tax levy needs to be approved by the end of September, and will mark the highest potential levy as the council can only decrease the percentage afterwards.

The council meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, at city hall.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
