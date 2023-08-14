Bemidji City Council to continue 2024 budget discussions

BEMIDJI — The city will continue its 2024 budget process during the Bemidji City Council’s work session tonight, with a conversation on the financial management plan.

The meeting will include a presentation breaking down different costs and revenues the city will have to consider prior to approving a preliminary tax levy.

These include new and continued expenses, such as personnel costs, capital improvements and new revenue the city expects to bring in.

The council will have to make determinations on what to include in the budget and what not to include, with the presentation including different potential levies and their impact on the average tax payer.

A preliminary tax levy needs to be approved by the end of September, and will mark the highest potential levy as the council can only decrease the percentage afterwards.

The council meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 14, at city hall.