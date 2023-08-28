6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
News Local

Bemidji City Council to consider municipal cannabis business

The Bemidji City Council will hold a meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday to receive public input on the possibility of a municipal cannabis business.

Bemidji City Hall
Bemidji City Hall. Pioneer file photo
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:14 AM

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji City Council will hold a meeting on Monday to receive public input on whether the city should operate a municipal cannabis business.

The discussion comes after recreational marijuana was legalized in Minnesota on Aug. 1. While cannabis use is legal, the statute sets the date for retail sales to begin in 2025.

The statute also allows cities to own and operate retail cannabis businesses, which is what the city council will consider during its meeting tonight.

The city council meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. tonight, Aug. 28, at city hall. It can also be viewed on the city website www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.

