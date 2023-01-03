99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Bemidji City Council to call for special election to fill Ward 1 vacancy

The Bemidji City Council is set to swear in the three winners of the 2022 election, and call for a special election in April to fill its new Ward 1 vacancy.

By Pioneer Staff Report
January 03, 2023 11:14 AM
BEMIDJI — The Bemidji City Council is set to swear in the three winners of the 2022 election for their new terms, and to call for a special election to fill the council’s new Ward 1 vacancy.

Three elections were held for the Bemidji City Council in 2022, which saw incumbents Josh Peterson and Emelie Rivera retain their seats to represent Ward 2 and Ward 4 respectively.

Ward 1 Councilor Audrey Thayer won the election for the council’s At-large seat, where she ran against Ward 3 Councilor Ron Johnson after incumbent At-large Councilor Daniel Jourdain lost in the primary election.

Because Thayer will be vacating her previous seat for her new At-large position, another election will have to be held to find a new Ward 1 representative.

The city council is therefore set to call for a special election to be held on Tuesday, April 11.

The city council meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at City Hall. The meeting can also be viewed on the city's website, www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
