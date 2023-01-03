Bemidji City Council to call for special election to fill Ward 1 vacancy

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji City Council is set to swear in the three winners of the 2022 election for their new terms, and to call for a special election to fill the council’s new Ward 1 vacancy.

Three elections were held for the Bemidji City Council in 2022, which saw incumbents Josh Peterson and Emelie Rivera retain their seats to represent Ward 2 and Ward 4 respectively.

Ward 1 Councilor Audrey Thayer won the election for the council’s At-large seat, where she ran against Ward 3 Councilor Ron Johnson after incumbent At-large Councilor Daniel Jourdain lost in the primary election.

Because Thayer will be vacating her previous seat for her new At-large position, another election will have to be held to find a new Ward 1 representative.

The city council is therefore set to call for a special election to be held on Tuesday, April 11.

The city council meeting will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at City Hall. The meeting can also be viewed on the city's website, www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.