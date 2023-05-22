99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 22

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News Local

Bemidji City Council to begin financial plan for 2024 at tonight's meeting

The first phase of the city’s 2024 budget process will begin during the Bemidji City Council meeting tonight, with a conversation on the financial management plan.

City of Bemidji web art .jpg
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 10:21 AM

BEMIDJI — The first phase of the city’s 2024 budget process will begin during the Bemidji City Council’s work session tonight, with a conversation on the financial management plan.

The meeting will include a presentation by City Finance Director Ron Eischens, who will give an overview of the different costs the city will have to consider for its 2024 budgeting process.

These include new or continued expenses, such as personnel costs and capital improvements, alongside new revenue the city expects to bring in.

With both of these considered, the presentation includes an expected shortfall of $1,666,000 unless new revenue is found or cuts are made. If these changes aren’t made, the city’s tax levy could increase by 22% for 2024.

The city council meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. tonight, May 22, at city hall. The meeting can also be viewed on the city’s website, www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
052423.N.BP.HORACEMAY - LEAD.jpg
Local
Horace May Elementary staff, students celebrate 50 years as huskies
May 22, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
052023.N.BP.BIXBYCONDOS 2.jpg
Local
Bixby Condos holds grand opening on south shore of Lake Bemidji
May 21, 2023 08:19 AM
 · 
By  Nicole Ronchetti
052023.N.BP.CHRISMIETTINEN.jpg
Local
Cass Lake-Bena's Chris Miettinen recognized for service as graduation approaches
May 20, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
FISHTALES.jpg
Northland Outdoors
FISH TALES: Hunter Zietz lands 52-inch muskie during Minnesota Fishing opener
May 18, 2023 12:28 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
IMG_20230509_165512 (1).jpg
Community
Ride for the Troops donates $500 for Greenwood Cemetery lawnmower
May 21, 2023 12:22 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
CTaha_ClansGather(2).jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Watermark Art Center presents Chholing Tahas 'Clans Gather' exhibit
May 21, 2023 12:21 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
052023.OP.BP.OLSONCOLUMN.png
Columns
JEREMY OLSON COLUMN: Clearing up some misinformation on e-learning days
May 20, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Jeremy Olson