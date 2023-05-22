Bemidji City Council to begin financial plan for 2024 at tonight's meeting

BEMIDJI — The first phase of the city’s 2024 budget process will begin during the Bemidji City Council’s work session tonight, with a conversation on the financial management plan.

The meeting will include a presentation by City Finance Director Ron Eischens, who will give an overview of the different costs the city will have to consider for its 2024 budgeting process.

These include new or continued expenses, such as personnel costs and capital improvements, alongside new revenue the city expects to bring in.

With both of these considered, the presentation includes an expected shortfall of $1,666,000 unless new revenue is found or cuts are made. If these changes aren’t made, the city’s tax levy could increase by 22% for 2024.

The city council meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. tonight, May 22, at city hall. The meeting can also be viewed on the city’s website, www.ci.bemidji.mn.us.