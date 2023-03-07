Bemidji City Council retains outside legal counsel for city manager review

BEMIDJI — The Bemidji City Council has decided to retain outside legal counsel for its upcoming review of City Manager Nate Mathews, a topic that’s remained contentious both on the council and in the community.

The cause for discussion occurred in January when At-large Councilor Audrey Thayer made a surprise addition to the agenda to schedule a discussion on Mathews’ continued employment by the city.

After significant backlash from both former council members and the public, the council backed down from its initial wording and agreed to hold Mathews’ annual review on March 29 with a process to be agreed upon by both Mathews and the council.

During its last formal session, Mathews presented the council with a proposal for the process which included individual meetings with each councilor and a review with the entire group. At the same meeting, Thayer asked to look into acquiring outside legal counsel to assist in the process negotiation.

While Thayer was out sick during Monday’s meeting, Ward 4 Councilor Emelie Rivera made a motion to retain the legal firm Flaherty and Hood to continue the negotiation process between Mathews and the council.

“It might be a more efficient use of time if we were to use their services,” Rivera said. “We have some complex needs that have been identified.”

The other council members present agreed with the use of outside counsel.

“This offers a good, objective interface for this process,” said Ward 5 Councilor Lynn Eaton. “It’s something we should move forward on.”

Even while agreeing with retaining Flaherty and Hood, other council members raised concerns about how it could affect the timeline, since the firm’s lawyer would not be available at the council’s next meeting on March 20, meaning the process couldn’t be approved in time for the scheduled review.

“With the motion as it’s currently on the floor, (it) clearly would delay all this,” said Mayor Jorge Prince, “but I do agree with the need for outside counsel.”

When it came to a vote, the motion failed 3-2, with just Eaton and Rivera in support.

Ongoing discussion

Prince explained that his preference was to first approve the proposed process during the current meeting, so that the review could still take place on March 29, and to retain Flaherty and Hood afterward.

This, however, did create some confusion during the meeting, with Rivera asking why outside counsel was needed if everyone agreed with the proposed process.

“I wasn’t aware everyone was in agreement. I think when we last left, I felt we were pretty uncertain,” Rivera said.

Mathews himself also expressed some confusion about the ongoing discussion.

“If you’re agreeing to what I put out here, then why would you hire an attorney?” Mathews asked.

For his part, Prince explained that he was interested in retaining Flaherty and Hood for the remainder of the review, and not necessarily for the negotiation of the process.

“For me personally, I’m still in favor of having outside counsel, for the reasons we discussed before, that would be there with us during this review should a legal matter come up in that process,” Prince said.

Prince made a motion to both agree to the proposed process and to retain Flaherty and Hood for the rest of the review process, though this was later separated into two motions.

The initial motion on agreeing to the process as put forward by Mathews was passed unanimously by all five members present. The second motion, to retain outside legal counsel for the review process, passed 4-1, with Rivera in opposition.