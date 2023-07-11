Bemidji City Council inches closer to adopting code of conduct

BEMIDJI — As a continuation of its June 12 work session, the Bemidji City Council talked through some additional details of adopting a code of conduct during its Monday work session.

With the help of a facilitator from the League of Minnesota Cities, the council took some time to reflect on what its code could look like and what norms would be included within it.

The city of Bemidji’s Charter Commission tasked the council with creating a code in March. With a Sept. 16 deadline to adopt a code, Monday’s meeting allowed councilors to review codes from other cities that laid out expectations related to roles and responsibilities of council members, the mayor and staff, during and outside of meetings.

“I’m looking at this document as not just a code of conduct for us, but also as a way to help individuals, businesses … to know the roles of staff and roles of council members,” Ward 4 Councilor Emelie Rivera said. “(The city of Edina’s code) really lays it out so that the expectations are clear.”

Mayor Jorge Prince brought up the varying roles from which a councilor could be speaking on council business. In particular, he wished for councilors to clarify if what they were saying was their personal opinion, the opinion of the entire council or their own dissenting opinion as a council member.

“You have one role when you’re speaking on behalf of the council, then you have your own personal status as a citizen and you have your own status as an individual, elected council person,” Prince said. “To me, there’s a bit of distinction when you’re speaking from your individual elected role versus when you’re trying to speak for everyone.”

The council covered a smattering of other topics ranging from open meeting law to an electronic media policy to the process of how meetings are run.

Ward 1 Councilor Gwenia Fiskevold-Gould discussed her preferences for councilors being able to discuss an agenda item before moving an item forward for a vote, a concern related to Robert’s Rules of Order which the council loosely works within.

“I like the idea of having discussion on something, having the agenda item at hand. We could allow at least one round of questions and then when the second round comes, someone could make a motion,” Fiskevold-Gould said. “That may change how we want to make a motion, or whether or not we want to make a motion on something.”

After more discussion, the council directed staff to draft a copy of Bemidji’s code of conduct as a resolution with a working deadline of Monday, Aug. 21.